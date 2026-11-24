The Fenty Beauty founder referenced one of last decade's biggest trends on a stylish outing in Los Angeles this week.

, yesterday, she brought things up a decade by putting a modern spin on a 2010s staple: the millennial green jacket. While on a rare date night with A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles, RiRi wrapped herself in a plush Celine parka with unmistakably nostalgic details.

Defined by its big, utilitarian pockets and olive hue, the green cargo jacket style is a relic of the last decade—belovedr, features some contemporary touches. With a two-tone palette and a removable shearling lining, the loose-fitting men’s jacket is relaxed, slouchy, and perfectly fitting for a coordinated date night with A$AP Rocky. For his part, the rapper kept things decidedly modern and minimal in a dark-wash denim jacket, tailored trousers, and dapper penny loafers.

Also read Why BBC's Sherlock Defined The 2010s Detective Genre

Walking arm-in-arm with her partner, Rihanna amped up the throwback aesthetics by finishing her 2010s silhouette with pink-tinted Y2K sunglasses and strappy heels. Together, with their elevated accessories and utilitarian jackets, they were once again subtly in sync instead of overtly matchy. It’s been a while since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have had a proper date night. He’s been in the midst of hisfind time to go out together, the pair always appear sartorially aligned.

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With Rocky currently on a break between the European and Oceanic legs of his tour, what better time for them to show off their affinity for autumnal accessorizing? His concert shows officially pick back up in