Rihanna stars in a new Dior campaign alongside daughter Rocki, emphasizing multidimensional identity. Discover details on the fashion spread, pricing, and the artistic vision behind the project.

Rihanna is redefining the intersection of motherhood and high fashion through a striking new campaign for Dior, prominently featuring her six-year-old daughter, Rocki. The collaboration highlights the brand's latest collection while celebrating the complex, multifaceted nature of womanhood. This move reinforces Rihanna's status as a cultural icon who seamlessly blends her roles as a global entertainment mogul and a dedicated parent.

Rihanna Rocki Dior Campaign Visuals

The visual narrative presents an intimate yet sophisticated dynamic between mother and daughter, captured against minimalist backdrops that emphasize their stylish attire. In one prominent image, Rihanna wears an oversized black leather jacket layered over a slip dress, mirroring the look worn by Rocki who complements the ensemble with a crisp white diaper on her bottom. The two stare directly into the camera lens as the shot slowly pans out, creating a powerful statement on legacy and style.

Also read Rihanna And Daughter Rocki Mayers Star In Dior Lady Dior Campaign

Another image captures a tender moment where Rocki leans her head on her mom's chest with her thumb firmly stuck in her mouth. They sit adjacent to a pink quilted handbag from the Dior collection, a piece priced at $8,700 that serves as a luxurious prop in the scene. These visuals underscore the brand's ability to merge high-end luxury with authentic, relatable family moments.

Defining Womanhood Through Fela Kuti

The artistic direction of the campaign is deeply rooted in cultural history, specifically utilizing Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti's 1972 song "Lady." The video cued to this track features a statement from Rihanna that serves as the philosophical core of the project. She articulates a profound perspective on identity that resonates with modern discussions on self-expression and individuality.

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In her statement, Rihanna explains the metaphor of the prism, describing how light shines through to become multidimensional. She notes that every color performs at a different angle, suggesting there is no single way to truly define women. This narrative aligns with the broader themes of the campaign, which aims to showcase the diverse expressions of femininity through the lens of her own family life.

Rocki And Riot Stylistic Showcases

Beyond the central narrative of the mother-daughter duo, the campaign also spotlights Rihanna's other children, Riot and Zahir. Riot was photographed for six different spreads, displaying a variety of stylish looks that range from casual to avant-garde. These images feature a skunk-patterned fur hat, a beaded necklace, and a denim-on-denim outfit accented by a wallet chain and shiny boots.

The inclusion of Rocki in an October spread marks her latest appearance in her mother's fashion empire. This consistent integration of her children into Fenty Beauty and Dior projects demonstrates a strategic approach to branding that feels personal rather than purely commercial. It positions the brand as one that values family heritage alongside high fashion.

Broader Impact On Entertainment And Fashion

This campaign arrives as Rihanna continues to dominate the cultural landscape, following her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating Costume Art. The event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City, further cemented her influence in the fashion world. Her ability to generate buzz across different platforms, from the red carpet to commercial campaigns, highlights her unparalleled market reach.

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The collaboration also draws connections to her personal life, particularly her partnership with A$AP Rocky. In a behind-the-scenes video, Rihanna crowed, "The latest fashion killa just joined the set," a direct reference to one of her partner's hits. This playful acknowledgment ties the campaign to their shared musical and fashion history. By integrating her children into these high-profile projects, Rihanna continues to blur the lines between private life and public persona, creating a unique brand identity that resonates with millions of fans worldwide."}}