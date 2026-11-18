Rihanna solidifies her status as the female artist with the most Diamond singles in RIAA history. New certifications for major hits extend her record-breaking legacy ahead of upcoming award ceremonies.

Rihanna has further cemented her historic standing in the music industry by extending her record as the female artist with the most Diamond singles in Recording Industry Association of America history. The new wave of certifications for her greatest hits has reinforced her dominance in long-term streaming and sales metrics, placing her achievement above any other female performer in the organization's nearly century-long existence.

Rihanna Extends RIAA Diamond Record

The Recording Industry Association of America recently updated its certification database, granting Diamond status to another hit from the Barbadian superstar. This latest accolade brings her total count of Diamond singles to eight, a milestone achieved largely thanks to the continued performance of the Billboard Hot 100 Number Five single "Love on the Brain." This specific track marks her eighth Diamond certification, underscoring the enduring appeal of her catalog across multiple generations of listeners and streaming platforms.

Also read Rihanna Dismisses Feud Rumors With EJ Johnson Amid Music Speculation

The expansion of her Diamond list is not isolated to recent hits but includes deep cuts from her discography that have maintained robust commercial performance. Among the newly certified or re-verified tracks contributing to this total is the album smash single "Where Have You Been." This track, which was co-produced by Dr. Luke, Cirkut, and Calvin Harris, has been certified six-times Platinum. Its enduring popularity highlights the successful production team behind some of her most recognizable dance-pop anthems.

Further bolstering her record are collaborations and tracks from her earlier albums that have seen significant re-certification. The double-Platinum certified 2012 Jay-Z collaboration, which also served as the title track from her sixth album, remains a cornerstone of her collaborative success. Additionally, another song from that specific album, "You Da One," has reached quadruple-Platinum status. The album itself also holds a quadruple-Platinum certification, demonstrating the massive commercial footprint of that era in her career.

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In related industry news, other major artists are also seeing significant certification updates that reflect shifting listening habits. Dua Lipa has scooped up a substantial number of major certifications recently, adding to her own impressive catalog. Her 2017 single "IDGAF" has received a 5x Platinum certification, while her 2020 single "Break My Heart" has been awarded 4x Platinum status. These updates highlight the continued profitability of mid-2010s pop releases in the current digital economy.

Dua Lipa's certification streak also includes a 3x Platinum award for her 2020 single "Physical." Several of her other releases have achieved double Platinum status, including her 2017 debut LP. This debut album, along with her 2021 single "Love Again" and her 2023 hit "Houdini," have all secured double Platinum recognition. Furthermore, her 2024 single "Illusion" has attained Platinum status, while her 2019 song "Future Nostalgia" holds a Gold certification.

Noah Kahan Addresses Grammy Snub

While Rihanna celebrates record-breaking achievements, other notable figures in the music industry are responding to the recent announcement of the 2027 Grammy Nominations. Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has publicly reacted to being snubbed from the nominations list, sharing his immediate emotional response with his fanbase. Kahan admitted that he was "in his feelings for a sec" after learning he was not included, reflecting the high stakes and emotional investment artists place on the industry's most prestigious awards.

Kahan's reaction highlights the ongoing tension between critical acclaim and commercial success in country and folk-pop genres. His candid admission resonates with many independent and mainstream artists who feel that the nomination process often favors established pop stars over genre-specific innovators. The industry continues to debate the criteria used by the Recording Academy, with artists like Kahan advocating for greater recognition of storytelling and acoustic-driven music.

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Cody Johnson Skips 2026 CMA Awards

In a separate development affecting the country music landscape, Cody Johnson has announced that he will be skipping the 2026 CMA Awards. Johnson cited the intense pressure of constant touring and public appearances as the primary reason for his absence. He explained that "going 100 MPH all the time isn't healthy," emphasizing the need for artists to prioritize their mental and physical well-being over industry obligations.

Johnson's decision to withdraw from the event marks a growing trend among artists who are reevaluating their relationship with award shows and promotional cycles. By stepping back, he is setting a precedent that mental health is a priority even for successful performers in highly competitive genres. This move may influence other country artists to reconsider their schedules and commitments in future award seasons.

2025 Awards Season Context

Rihanna's latest certification news comes as she makes public appearances during the 2025 awards season. She was recently spotted attending the 2025 CFDA Awards, which took place at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City on November 03, 2025. Her presence at high-profile events like the CFDA Awards demonstrates her continued influence across both the music and fashion industries, even as her focus remains on her extensive musical catalog.

The intersection of these events, from Rihanna's record-breaking certifications to Kahan's Grammy reaction and Johnson's CMA withdrawal, illustrates the diverse experiences of artists in the current entertainment landscape. While some are celebrated for historical achievements, others navigate the pressures of nominations and the demands of constant public engagement. These developments collectively paint a picture of an industry in transition, where longevity and well-being are becoming increasingly valued alongside traditional metrics of success.