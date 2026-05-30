Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Vivian Wilson for Savage x Fenty Pride Campaign

Rihanna continues to support and empower the LGBTQ+ community by featuring Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, in her Savage x Fenty Pride collection. Wilson, who has distanced herself from her father, exudes confidence in the pro-queer themed campaign, marking her second collaboration with Rihanna. The 22-year-old model has been candid about her journey, from coming out at 16 to her experiences with fame.

Rihanna has once again tapped Elon Musk 's transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson , to model for her Savage x Fenty brand. The 22-year-old, who has distanced herself from her father, stars in the latest Pride -themed collection.

Vivian exudes confidence as she poses in a sleek black bra and matching underwear adorned with pro-queer slogans. She accessorizes with beaded jewelry, completing the look with beaded stilettos. The brand captioned the images, '@vivllainous is exactly who she said she is.

' This collaboration marks the second time Rihanna has worked with Vivian, following a Valentine's Day campaign earlier this year. In an interview with WWD, Rihanna shared, 'At Savage x Fenty, we celebrate love in all its forms and create products that empower people to feel confident.

' Wilson first gained attention last year when she graced the cover of Teen Vogue and launched her modeling career with Wildfang and Tomboyx. She admitted to Vanity Fair, 'I was terrified' about her first shoot, as she was not used to showing skin.

However, she wanted to build confidence in her body. By September, she made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week for CHRISHABANA. In an interview with The Cut, Wilson opened up about fame, saying, 'I'm not very good at being famous... I kind of miss being a regular person.

' As the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and Justine, Wilson came out as trans at 16 and legally changed her surname at 18. She has been candid about her relationship with her father, stating, 'I don't give a f*** about him.





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LGBTQ+ Rihanna Savage X Fenty Elon Musk Vivian Wilson Transgender Pride LGBTQ+

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