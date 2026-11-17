Rihanna clarifies there is no conflict with EJ Johnson following viral fashion week tensions, while addressing rumors about new music from her extensive vault.

Rihanna ended speculation regarding a public conflict with television personality EJ Johnson, stating unequivocally that there is no animosity between the two stars. The superstar addressed the rumors nearly two months after a series of viral incidents during Paris Fashion Week, insisting the controversy was merely fabricated noise. She spoke directly to the situation outside the Los Angeles hotspot Celine on a Saturday night, confirming her stance to TMZ.

Rihanna Clarifies EJ Johnson Relationship Status

Rihanna stated clearly that she feels no hard feelings toward Johnson, describing her reaction to his earlier criticisms as an act of empathy rather than anger. The 38-year-old singer explained that she simply felt bad for the 34-year-old reality star, dismissing the idea of a feud as clickbait designed to generate online engagement. She emphasized that Johnson, who is the child of NBA legend Magic Johnson, did not deserve the hostility or speculation that followed his social media posts.

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Viral Fashion Week Incidents and Social Media Reactions

The controversy originated in late September when Johnson posted a vlog criticizing the Dior Spring/Summer 2027 show for starting an hour late. He claimed the delay occurred because Rihanna arrived late to the event, a comment that sparked immediate backlash and widespread discussion across social media platforms. This incident was compounded later that week by a video showing Johnson being blocked from entering the Hotel Costes in Paris, which prompted Rihanna to comment damn underneath the post.

Future Collaborations and Savage X Fenty Invitations

Despite the public friction, Rihanna extended an olive branch by inviting Johnson to walk the runway for her Savage x Fenty fashion shows in the future. She explicitly stated that he deserves the opportunity to participate in her production, signaling a desire to move past the viral misunderstanding and foster a professional relationship. This invitation serves as a clear rebuttal to narratives suggesting a lasting personal or professional rift between the fashion icon and the television personality.

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New Music Speculation and Vault Details

When asked about the release date of her next studio album, Rihanna declined to provide specific details, ending the conversation without offering hints. The singer previously revealed during a Fenty Beauty TikTok livestream in early October that she possesses approximately 170 songs in a music vault ready for potential release. She used the analogy of having ten products in a single vault to illustrate that she likely has at least 17 such collections of unreleased material waiting to be curated.

Recent Performances and Family Updates

Rihanna has largely stepped back from her music career to focus on building her Fenty beauty empire and raising her three children with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022, their second son Riot Rose in August 2023, and their daughter Rocki Irish in September of last year. However, her musical presence was recently felt at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium performance in July, where she surprised fans by performing Run This Town and B**** Better Have My Money after a long hiatus since her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.