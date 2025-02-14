Rihanna Brings Children to A$AP Rocky's Court Hearing

Rihanna attended her partner A$AP Rocky's court hearing on Thursday, bringing their two young children, RZA and Riot, with her. This marked the first time the couple's children have been present at the high-profile trial.

Rihanna brought her and A$AP Rocky’s two children, RZA and Riot, to a Los Angeles court Thursday. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 36, arrived outside the courthouse in a black Escalade, emerging with RZA , 2, in her arms, while another individual carried 1-year-old Riot. Wearing a black leather coat and over-the-calf python-print boots, Rihanna was shielded from the rain by her bodyguards who covered the Fenty Beauty founder with multiple umbrellas.

Rihanna’s court visit marks the first time she has brought her and A$AP Rocky’s children to their father’s trial, which began January 24. She has attended the trial multiple times. Rocky faces two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 dust-up with his former friend A$AP Relli, who testified that Rocky confronted him outside a Hollywood parking garage and threatened him with a gun. Relli said the hip-hop star then turned around and shot at him, though the bullet only grazed his left hand. Rocky’s former friend sought treatment for injured knuckles at a New York hospital days later. Twelvyy, a witness for the prosecution, testified that he saw Rocky with a prop gun on several occasions. From Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, Twelvvy was asked if Rocky and Rihanna could damage his career for not telling the couple’s version of events. “It’s your testimony that even if the defendant and his significant other Rihanna were upset with you, they would have no ability to impact your career whatsoever?” Lewin asked.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RIHANNA ASAP ROCKY COURT HEARING CHILDREN RZA RIOT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rihanna Brings Sons to Support A$AP Rocky in Court During Gun TrialRihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their sons, RZA and Riot, made a rare public appearance at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Rihanna supported her boyfriend during his gun trial, bringing their two young sons along.

Read more »

Rihanna Might Make Surprise Court Appearance to Support A$AP RockyRihanna could make a surprising appearance at A$AP Rocky's trial, turning a potential public relations blow into a show of support. While Rocky's lawyer previously stated he wanted Rihanna to stay away, her presence would signal a shift in their PR strategy. Rocky faces charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm after a former friend accused him of shooting at him.

Read more »

Rihanna's Potential Court Appearance Could Signal Major Shift in A$AP Rocky's TrialRumors swirl about Rihanna possibly attending A$AP Rocky's trial, marking a potential change in their public image and strategy.

Read more »

A$AP Rocky Assault Trial: What We Know As His Partner Rihanna Arrives In CourtA$AP Rocky’s trial on felony assault charges started Friday, in which the rapper has pleaded not guilty, as his billionaire partner Rihanna joined him in court for the first time Wednesday.

Read more »

Rihanna makes 1st court appearance in A$AP Rocky's trial as accuser testifiesWhen jurors were being selected, prosecutors asked them whether Rihanna’s connection to the case, especially if she appeared in court, would affect their ability to deliver a guilty verdict.

Read more »

Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at A$AP Rocky TrialSuperstar singer Rihanna attended her partner A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the first time, where he faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Read more »