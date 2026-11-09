Rihanna Borrows a Fresh Styling Trick From the Runways

The star proves looking cool is not about the actual pieces you’re wearing—it’s all in how you wear it.

Stars, they’re just like us: they even go to the mall! This weekend, Rihanna hit up The Grove in Los Angeles, where she was spotted shopping up a storm.

And as we’ve come to expect, the star wasn’t shuffling around in athleisure, but flexing a full statement look for the outing. I mean, is it even a Rihanna spotting without hershe wore them.

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Sure, her classic khaki trench coat, monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag, and suede Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers were all striking enough on their own, but it was more so her styling approach to them that really sealed the deal. And better yet, she borrowed a styling flourish we’ve clocked on the recent runways, one that’s super easy to replicate. Her effortlessly-cool outfit formula? It all lies in the half-tucked shirt collar.

By popping out just one side of her classic white shirt’s collar, the ensemble instantly felt just a little more undone, a little more happenstance—a little less perfect or trying too hard. Adding the slightly off-kilter touch to an outfit is a movein countless runway shows this season, including in the fall collections of Bottega Veneta, Celine, Balenciaga, and Jil Sander .replicated the new, catwalk-approved way to wear a shirt, or does she just dress that flawlessly naturally?

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Even the way she carried her LV bag—, more like a clutch—was very reminiscent of the way models carry them during high-fashion shows. But Rihanna doesn’t need a stage. . .

TheKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion, where he covers celebrity style, red carpet fashion, trends, emerging designers, and more. He is particularly passionate about championing Indigenous stories and artists—a niche that reflects his own Ojibwe heritage, hailing from Nipissing First Nation in Canada. He regularly ...