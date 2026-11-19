Rihanna and her 14-month-old daughter Rocki Mayers star in Dior's new Lady Dior handbag campaign, marking the toddler's first major brand debut.

Rihanna and her 14-month-old daughter Rocki Mayers launched a new campaign for Dior on Thursday. The duo posed in matching leather jackets to promote the Lady Dior handbag. The nine-time Grammy award-winning singer is 38 years old. Rocki appeared comfortable in front of the camera during the shoot.

Toddler Makes Brand Debut With Mother

Rocki Mayers made her official campaign debut alongside her mother in this advertisement. The photos show the toddler sitting on Rihanna’s lap in one shot. In another image, Rihanna planted a kiss on her daughter's head. The pair presented a unified fashion statement in coordinated outerwear. This appearance marks a significant milestone for the young child in the public eye.

Also read Natalie Portman to present Dior award celebrating women filmmakers at Sundance’s Boulder debut

Celebrating Multidimensional Identities of Motherhood

The advertisement highlights the various roles Rihanna plays in life. She is recognized as a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, and mother. The campaign aims to reflect these many identities simultaneously. Dior selected this imagery to showcase the complexity of modern womanhood. The visual narrative connects the bond between parent and child to broader themes of identity.

Rihanna Defines Lady Through Prism Metaphor

Rihanna provided a statement explaining the concept behind the campaign. She described a lady as a prism that refracts light into multidimensional colors. She noted that every color performs at a different angle. This metaphor suggests there is no single way to define a woman. The statement aligns with Dior's artistic approach to branding and representation.

Advertisement

Longstanding Partnership With French Luxury House

Rihanna has been a longtime brand ambassador for Dior. She fronted her first campaign for the house in 2015. In 2024, she became the official face of the J'adore fragrance. This new project represents her first campaign specifically for the Lady Dior handbag. Her continued collaboration underscores her status in the luxury fashion industry.

Rocki Previously Appeared in Savage X Fenty

Rocki is not new to modeling assignments for her family brands. She appeared in a recent holiday campaign for Savage x Fenty. That campaign also featured her brothers, RZA and Riot. The four-year-old and three-year-old joined their sister in previous projects. The toddler made her magazine cover debut in April with W magazine.

Family History and Upcoming Celebrations

Rihanna shares her three children with her partner, A$AP Rocky. The couple began dating in 2020 after a long friendship. Rocky has spoken about how motherhood has changed Rihanna. He described her as having unmatched energy and genuine charm. The family recently celebrated Riot's birthday with a Spider-Man themed party. This news follows Rihanna's pregnancy announcement at the 2025 Met Gala.