Rihanna and Dua Lipa secure new Diamond and Platinum record certifications for hits like Levitating and Where Have You Been, while director Baz Luhrmann shares updates on the long-awaited star documentary.

Rihanna and Dua Lipa have secured significant new Diamond and Platinum music certifications for their blockbuster tracks, cementing their status as global pop icons. The Recording Industry Association of America recognized these enduring hits for their massive sales and streaming numbers, highlighting the lasting commercial power of these artists in the modern music landscape.

Certifications Highlight Global Chart Dominance

These new accolades specifically acknowledge the track 'Where Have You Been' by Rihanna and 'Levitating' by Dua Lipa. The Diamond certification represents one of the highest achievements in the music industry, typically awarded for units sold exceeding ten million. This prestigious honor places these songs among an elite group of recordings that have captivated audiences on a massive, international scale.

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The Platinum certification further underscores the widespread appeal of these specific singles. Such recognition is not merely a testament to initial release success but indicates sustained listener engagement over many years. It reflects how these songs continue to resonate with new generations of fans while maintaining strong performance metrics across various digital platforms.

Ricky Martin and Baz Luhrmann Discuss Documentary Status

Alongside these musical achievements, director Baz Luhrmann recently discussed the current status of the unreleased documentary about Rihanna during an interview with Ricky Martin. Luhrmann emphasized that there is always hope for the project, advising fans to keep their expectations alive. He confidently predicted that if and when the film is finally released, it will be a 'banger,' suggesting a high-quality, engaging final product that lives up to the star's legacy.

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Luhrmann was also asked why the nine-time Grammy winner has not pursued more acting roles in films. He commended Rihanna's ability to consistently make the right decisions for her career and personal life. He noted that she follows her heart and relies on her creative instincts rather than external pressures. This approach has allowed her to maintain control over her artistic output and public image.

Directors Perspective on Rihanna's Career Choices

The director explained that when Rihanna did decide to enter Hollywood, she was genuinely interested in experiencing what it was like to be in a big, wild action movie. After that unique experience, she returned to her primary passion, making a string of great albums that continued to define her musical identity. Now, she is focused on raising her beautiful family, marking a natural and respected transition in her public life.

Despite her reduced presence in the music industry recently, Luhrmann guaranteed that Rihanna will eventually return to music. He believes that her next musical release will be a major success, driven by her unique talent and audience loyalty. This sentiment reinforces the idea that her hiatus is a period of reflection rather than a departure from her artistic career.

Production Challenges and Future Release Plans

Luhrmann and his production team spent years recording and piecing together the documentary, which offers an intimate look at the star's life. However, the final decision to release the film ultimately rests with Rihanna herself. In 2023, he told an outlet that the project was done and sold, with Amazon ready to distribute it. This indicates a completed product that is technically ready for the market pending one final approval.

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As the perfectionist, we keep adding new footage because Rihanna is involved in the editing process. The filming process lasted six and a half years, capturing significant moments in her career and personal life. The director stated that the project is ready to come out, but they are simply waiting for her to say, 'Yeah, let's do it.' This collaborative approach ensures the documentary meets her high standards before going public.

Long-Term Timeline for Documentary Completion

The uncertainty surrounding the release date has led to speculation about the project's timeline. Luhrmann admitted that he does not know exactly when the documentary will be released to the public. He mentioned that it might become a ten-year project, indicating that patience is required from fans and the industry alike.

This extended timeline reflects the meticulous nature of the production and the careful consideration given to every aspect of the film. The director's commitment to quality over speed suggests that when the documentary does finally arrive, it will be a comprehensive and polished tribute to one of pop music's most influential figures. Fans continue to wait with anticipation for this definitive look into her world.