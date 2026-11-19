Rihanna makes her campaign debut for Dior with 14-month-old Rocki Mayers. The duo promotes the Lady Dior handbag in matching leather jackets, highlighting family identity.

Rihanna has officially introduced her 14-month-old daughter Rocki Mayers to the world of high fashion through a new campaign for Dior. The iconic singer and entrepreneur, who is 38 years old and a nine-time Grammy award winner, appeared alongside her youngest child on Thursday to promote the luxury brand's Lady Dior handbag. The duo wore matching leather jackets in the promotional imagery, creating a striking visual that blends maternal intimacy with high-end luxury branding. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both the French fashion house and the Barbadian pop star.

The Core Details Of The New Campaign

The latest advertisement features the mother and daughter posing together to reflect the many identities Rihanna holds in her professional and personal life. As a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, and mother, the campaign aims to showcase the multidimensional nature of modern womanhood. The images include tender moments where Rihanna plants a kiss on her daughter's head, as well as shots of the toddler sitting comfortably in her mother's lap. The styling emphasizes cohesion, with both figures dressed in coordinated outfits that highlight the versatility of the Lady Dior accessory.

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Rihanna has been a longtime brand ambassador for Dior, having fronted her first campaign for the luxury house back in 2015. More recently, in 2024, she became the official face of the brand's J'adore fragrance. However, this specific promotion represents her first campaign dedicated specifically to the Lady Dior handbag line. The decision to include her child in the imagery underscores a shift in her public persona, moving from solo stardom to a narrative that encompasses family and legacy.

Stakeholder Positions And Public Statements

In a statement accompanying the launch, Rihanna offered a philosophical perspective on the identity of women, using the metaphor of light and prisms. She described a lady as a prism where light shines through to become multidimensional, with every color performing at a different angle. This quote suggests that there is no single way to define women, reflecting the complex roles she balances. Her partner, the New York-bred rapper A$AP Rocky, who she has been dating since 2020, expressed deep admiration for her evolution into motherhood. He noted that while she has changed significantly, her inherent magic and genuine nature remain unmatched, describing her energy as one of a kind.

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Rocki Mayers appears to be a natural in front of the camera, a skill she has demonstrated in previous projects. She previously appeared in a recent holiday campaign for her mother's Savage x Fenty label alongside her older brothers, RZA and Riot. This familiarity with the lens suggests a comfortable transition into the Dior campaign. The child is the third child Rihanna shares with A$AP Rocky, following sons RZA, who is four years old, and Riot, who is three. The family dynamic has been a central theme in her recent public appearances and brand collaborations.

Real-World Impact And Family Timeline

The release of this campaign follows a period of significant personal and professional milestones for the family. Rocki Mayers made her magazine cover debut in April when she joined her mother on the cover of W magazine. In that issue, the infant was sporting a Dior diaper, signaling the brand's early involvement in the child's public image. The new mother accessorized her appearance with significant jewelry pieces, including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, a Renato Cipullo R pendant, a Marie Lichtenberg ruby pendant, and a XIVKARATS ring engraved with the word mom. These details highlight the intersection of personal style and brand affiliation.

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala and officially announced the birth of her daughter in an Instagram post shared on September 24. The announcement featured a single photo of the newborn, Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13, 2025. In the image, the baby slept peacefully cloaked in a pink onesie and frilly pink socks, with the caption including a pink bow emoji. This follows her previous pregnancies, which were unveiled during the Super Bowl in February 2023 for her second child and announced via snow-dusted photos in Harlem in January 2022 for her first. The continued integration of her family into her brand narrative signals a new era for both Rihanna and Dior.