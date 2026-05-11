Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate First Mother’s Day as Parents of Three in Stylish NYC Dinner

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marked the singer’s first Mother’s Day as a mother of three with a romantic dinner at a high-end NYC Italian restaurant while flaunting their signature style. The couple also discussed the joys and challenges of parenthood, from family bonds to Rihanna’s sentimental new tattoo designed by her children.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Mother's Day in style, marking the Umbrella singer's first celebration as a mother of three with a romantic dinner at New York City's upscale Italian restaurant, Cucina Alba.

The 38-year-old superstar, who welcomed her third child, son Rocky Irish, in September, turned heads in a seductive ensemble featuring black lace lingerie paired with a chic black suit. Complementing her look with oversized sunglasses, Rihanna—who also shares sons RZA Athelston, three, and two-year-old Riot Rose with her longtime partner—showcased her signature effortless elegance.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, matched his partner’s stylish vibe in a beige suede trench coat and aviator sunglasses. The couple's outing came shortly after Rihanna addressed rumors of tension between her and Rocky at the Met Gala, as well as her recent addition of a heartwarming new tattoo—abstract scribbles designed by her young children.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith 'Bang Bang' McCurdy shared footage of the session on Instagram, revealing that the inspiration came from her kids' playful doodles, which even featured stickers from the Nickelodeon series *Paw Patrol*. Rihanna, visibly pleased with the sentimental tattoo on the back of her knee, admired her fresh ink in a mirror while wearing tiny black shorts. Motherhood has become a central theme in Rihanna’s life, and she has frequently expressed her deep affection for her growing family.

In a candid interview with *Extra* last December, she gushed about her children’s development, saying, 'The babies are amazing. They're all getting bigger, and I cannot take it. My sons—oh, my God! —their faces are changing.

Their necks are getting longer. I love it. ’ Rocky, too, shared his joy, noting that despite occasional sibling rivalry, RZA and Riot are 'getting along' better than expected. Early in 2023, Rihanna told *Vogue* that fatherhood had strengthened her bond with Rocky, describing him as her 'best friend' and motherhood as 'everything.

' Recalling the birth of her first child, she admitted it was a transformative but overwhelming experience, calling it a 'head-f**k' and admitting she struggled to wrap her mind around the sudden transition from pregnancy to parenthood. She also reflected on the responsibility of raising a Black son, stating, 'Raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life. You're like, 'What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they're gonna be living on?

' Despite these challenges, Rihanna emphasized that parenthood has brought her and Rocky closer. She praised their ability to navigate the changes of new parenthood without losing their connection, saying, '*Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer. }* Following the arrival of her second child in 2023, Rihanna stunned audiences by revealing her pregnancy on stage during her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple welcomed their third child, Rocky Irish, on September 13, 2025, solidifying Rihanna’s role as a devoted mother of three. Since then, Rocky has shared that their older sons occasionally express moments of jealousy but emphasized that love reigns in their home. The singer’s journey through motherhood has been one of evolution, from initial shock to profound joy, all while maintaining a strong partnership with her 'best friend.





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