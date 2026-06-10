Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Attend Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award Ceremony

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award ceremony, where the rapper received the prestigious award. Rihanna looked stunning in a low-cut bronze dress, while A$AP Rocky wore a crisp white shirt and red leather shoes.

Rihanna caught the eye in a low-cut bronze dress as she supported A$AP Rocky as he is awarded the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award on Tuesday.

The Only Girl hitmaker looked incredible in the suede figure hugging midi dress which boasted a plunging scoop neckline as she exited the festival held at Spring Studios in New York. Rihanna layered a coordinated leather jacket over the ensemble and elevated her frame in a pair of bronze strappy wrap heels. The mother-of-three opted for a pair of sunglasses and accessorised with a dazzling chunky necklace and a matching bracelet.

Styling her dark tresses in curls, Rihanna was guided from the festival by her security team to a waiting car. Meanwhile her partner A$AP followed shortly behind in a crisp white oversized shirt which he styled untucked over a pair of black trousers. Adding a pop of colour, the rapper rocked a pair of £1,430 red leather Chanel shoes and toted a matching £7,170 bag from the Chanel spring/summer 2026 collection.

A$AP, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, completed his evening ensemble by wearing a pair of dazzling earrings and a pair of sunglasses. He was in good spirits as he took to the stage during the festival to receive the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award.

It comes after A$AP gave new insights into how he and Rihanna are raising their three kids, and how they're coping following the traumatic aftermath of a shooting at their Beverly Hills, California home earlier this year. The Praise the Lord (Da Shine) artist, who is father to sons RZA, four, and Riot, two, and daughter Rocki, eight months, with Rihanna, said the shooting - in which the suspect used an AR-15-style rifle - left the family rattled.

'It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free,' said the rapper. 'I don’t want to be robbed of my peace and joy. ' The suspect in the shooting, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, including attempted murder. She pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her in a March 25 hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Ortiz, who faces life in prison if convicted, remains in custody on $1.875 million bail. Rihanna layered a coordinated leather jacket over the ensemble and elevated her frame in a pair of bronze strappy wrap heels. The mother-of-three opted for a pair of sunglasses and accessorised with a dazzling chunky necklace and a matching bracelet. Styling her dark tresses in curls, Rihanna beamed as she departed.

Rihanna was guided to her waiting car by security. Meanwhile her partner A$AP followed shortly behind in a crisp white oversized shirt which he styled untucked over a pair of black trousers. Adding a pop of colour, the rapper rocked a pair of £1,430 red leather Chanel shoes and toted a matching £7,170 bag from the Chanel spring/summer 2026 collection.

A$AP, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, completed his evening ensemble by wearing a pair of dazzling earrings and a pair of sunglasses. He was in good spirits as he took to the stage during the festival to receive the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award. A$AP also opened up in the interview about the mentality he brings to parenting.

He said he focuses on 'being emotionally present, emotionally available, receptive, still endearing, but not only that, loving' for his children with Rihanna. The music artist said that he and Rihanna did not grow up in immense wealth, and he wanted to make sure their children were 'humble' so they were not 'considered nepo babies' as they age.

'I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible,' he said. 'I got to make sure they chill with their cousins, the rough cousins that’s going keep them on their toes. ' A$AP Rocky said that welcoming their daughter last fall was a memorable experience. 'It was just so exciting because you just don’t know what to prepare for,' he said.

'You don’t know what’s to come, so the second and third time was really similar to the first experience. ' He said that at the time he and Rihanna had their third child - who accompanied her famed mom on a photo shoot earlier this year - they were in good spirits. 'We were laughing while she was in labor, literally laughing and cracking jokes and s***,' A$AP Rocky said





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