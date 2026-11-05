Rihanna Accidentally Nailed the 2027 Met Gala Theme

What did Rihanna know, and when did she know it?

, “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” was announced this morning. But last night, Rihanna embodied the brief during dinner at her beloved.

And leave it to Rih to make a heather gray sweatsuit—in this case, a crewneck and cuffed drawstring sweatpants—look utterly glamorous. Atop her groutfit, Rihanna added an extra dose of cozy with a white shag coat, worn slung over her shoulders. Just as comfortable were her shoes: a pair of ultra-slim white ballet slippers with a high vamp and a thin sole.

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Rih also went all in on the accessories, embellishing her sweatsuit with her beloved gold collar necklace, diamond drop earrings, and tortoiseshell Phoebe Philo cat-eye sunglasses. The elevated sweatsuit is exactly the kind of thing that will line the halls of the Costume Institute come May. Curator Andrew Bolton was particularly moved by Jun Takahashi’sSure, her latest look was just about as close as you can get to leaving the house in PJs and slippers.

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But leave it to Rihanna to make it Met steps-ready. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashionwhere she covers celebrity style, trends, and occasionally culture. Her work has also appeared in