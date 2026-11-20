Palestinian prisoner organizations report that 350 minors face torture and neglect in Israeli prisons, citing starvation and administrative detention without charge.

Two Palestinian prisoner organizations reported on Friday that approximately 350 Palestinian children, including three girls, are currently detained in Israeli prisons. The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society issued a joint statement marking World Children's Day, which is observed annually on November 20. The groups highlighted that these minors face severe allegations of torture, starvation, and deliberate medical neglect while held in Israeli custody.

Rights groups state that children are bound and beaten from the moment of their detention before being interrogated for hours without a lawyer or family member present. Many of these minors are deprived of sleep and rest during these intense questioning sessions. The organizations noted that repeated extensions of administrative detention orders deprive the children of the right to defend themselves. This legal mechanism effectively leaves them facing indefinite imprisonment without formal charges.

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The groups reported that the number of arrested minors in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has exceeded 2,000 since Israel launched its military operations in Gaza in October 2023. Dozens of Palestinian children from Gaza were also detained during the war. However, enforced disappearance and restrictions on family visits have made it impossible to determine their exact numbers or current detention conditions. Israeli forces frequently detain children during home raids, at military checkpoints, and on streets or near schools.

Detainees are kept in overcrowded rooms lacking adequate ventilation and proper health care. Skin diseases, including scabies, have spread among detainees due to severe overcrowding and chronic shortages of hygiene supplies. Medical treatment is often delayed, and appropriate medication is withheld from the minors. The statement emphasized that children are deprived of essential services, including education and regular family visits, leading to widespread physical and psychological health issues.

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The organizations highlighted the tragic case of Walid Khaled Ahmad, a child from Silwad east of Ramallah, who died in Israel's Megiddo Prison in March 2025. An autopsy revealed severe wasting, an absence of muscle mass, and no body fat. The medical findings identified starvation and dehydration as primary causes of his death. The investigation into his death was closed without anyone being held accountable. Israeli authorities returned his frozen body to his family after holding it for more than a year.

Abuses against Palestinian detainees have intensified since October 2023 amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza. This conflict has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, most of them women and children. Rights groups say detainees have faced torture, starvation, and medical neglect, with dozens dying in Israeli custody. The two groups criticized what they described as Israel's impunity and the international community's failure to protect Palestinian children. They called for an end to the administrative detention of children and the immediate release of detained minors. The groups stressed that protecting Palestinian children is an international responsibility. They warned that continued violations without accountability threaten the entire system of children's rights. Approximately 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.