Staunch conservatives are trying one last time to ram through President Donald Trump's agenda.

Senator Rick Scott is urging GOP brass to ram through President Donald Trump's agenda. Right-wing Senate Republicans are pushing their leaders to skip the chamber's holiday recesses in a likely doomed attempt to push through President Donald Trump's agenda.

The group, which includes staunch conservatives like Rick Scott and Mike Lee, argues the party has just weeks left to put its best foot forward ahead of the 2028 elections. Republicans will hand their power over to Democrats on January 3rd, when Trump's agenda, and with it, the GOP's platform, will collapse. Scott, with an eye toward the unfavorable conditions awaiting his party, is pushing leadership to act now on what he believes are marketable goals.

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Those include funding the military, passing voting constraints and confirming Trump's nominees.

"The bottom line is, I'm a results-oriented guy," Scott said in a Saturday Fox News interview, which Lee amplified on X. "So if we get all of our work done, that's great. Then we can go home early. We can go enjoy Christmas with our family. But if we don't, then we can't—we have to stay.

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" The goals far-right Republicans are pursuing, while important to their conservative constituents, resonate much less with the broader electorate that's cried out about the economy for years. The GOP sufferedin this month's midterms due to its attachment to Trump, who has projected force at the expense of everyday Americans struggling to afford basic purchases. His war with Iran and SAVE America Act have been higher priorities than remedies to the expensive cost of living.

Republicans have 15 legislative days to show voters the benefits of putting them in the majority. It's unlikely conference leaders garner enough support to extend that window, particularly from rank-and-file members leaving the hot seats they've held under Trump.

Outgoing Senator John Cornyn, for example, has pushed back on previous attempts to delay the chamber's recess, and he's only grown moreEven if the right-wing push succeeds, the GOP will still have trouble overcoming Democratic obstruction to non-budgetary initiatives, which require 60 votes to pass. The minority's bloc has stayed largely united against Republican pursuits, and it'll likely stay solid until it takes power in January.

Democrats, with public opinion on their side, have all the incentive to push back on the agenda rejected by midterm voters. Republicans have little reason to keep hammering away at it, no matter what their far-right colleagues say.