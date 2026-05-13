Right-wing MEP threatens to sue Starmer over UK ban

A Polish MEP has threatened to sue Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after being blocked from entering the UK for the Unite the Kingdom rally. The MEP also mentions the left-leaning Labour government and plans to sue 'Starmer personally'.

A right-wing Polish MEP has threatened to sue Sir Keir Starmer after being blocked from entering the UK for the Tommy Robinson -led Unite the Kingdom rally.

The MEP claims the Home Office cancelled his electronic travel authorisation, and he has heavily criticised the move on Instagram. He also mentioned the 'communist' Labour government and plans to sue 'Starmer personally' once he loses the next election. The Home Office has banned at least seven far-right figures for their planned attendance at the rally





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UK Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Far-Right Sir Keir Starmer Dominik Tarczynski Electronic Travel Authorisation UK Border Police Communist Protest Event In Europe EEA Migration Far-Right Figures Ada Lluch Scottish Conservative Party Liberal Democrats

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