Riggs Rattles Reif For Truck Series Street Course Win in San Diego

Layne Riggs pressured 19-year-old Tyler Reif into a last-lap mistake, which allowed Riggs to squeeze by for the win in the Navy 250 at Naval Base Coronado.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Layne Riggs, driver of the #34 Mattermost Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 at Naval Base Coronado on June 19, 2026 in San Diego, California.

| Sean Gardner/Getty Images In the closing laps of Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 at Naval Base Coronado, it appeared that Tyler Reif could chisel his name into the history books with his first career win. However, by the end of a frantic overtime finish, it was Layne Riggs who scored the win, and with it kept his perfect record on street course layouts intact.

“Layne van Riggsbergen came to play today, man,” Riggs joked after the win. “I got my second street course. We’re undefeated at street courses. Hey, much respect, Shane , I wish I could be as good as you one day, man, but I’m going to take all my glory in the Truck Series.

” Despite his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 sputtering on the final lap, Riggs was able to apply just enough pressure onto Reif, a 19-year-old racer for Niece Motorsports who was making just his seventh career start. With Riggs looming large in Reif's mirror, the young driver made a miscue and cut the course on the final lap, which allowed Riggs a path to swoop on past him for the lead, and the win.

“I don’t even know what happened at the end. It’s sparks flying, people wrecking, staying on the throttle. I was running out of fuel the entire last lap; it was like St. Pete all over again,” Riggs said.

“Great job with Reif there. I faked left to scare him, and he missed the corner. I wasn’t really going to dive it in there, and it worked for me. ” To add insult to injury, Reif didn't even cross the finish line in the runner-up spot, that distinction belonged to Daniel Hemric, while Kaz Grala, Landen Lewis, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Reif initially crossed the finish line with a seventh-place finish, but after being assessed a penalty for cutting the course, Reif was relegated to a 19th-place finish. In the end, Reif admitted that he made an error while trying to give his all for his first career win.

“Pushing 101%, obviously. I was just way over the tire, there. And I heard one back with Layne, and I just didn’t want him to have a chance to get to me. So, my mistake.

It’s very unfortunate that I did that,” Reif explained.

“I don’t know how many chances I’ll have like this. I’m sure there will be more, and I’m going to make sure to not make that mistake again. ” There were a slew of former full-time NASCAR National Series racers, who made the trip to San Diego to compete in the first-ever NASCAR National Series event on Naval Base Coronado, including Brendan Gaughan, who finished the best of the all in 16th.

The finish for the Las Vegas native was impressive because he suffered a miserable day on Friday for the most part, as he crashed in qualifying, and suffered a cut tire late in the race. However, when the chips were on the table, Gaughan got it done and secured a top-20 finish for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

While Jimmie Johnson had the best overall performance of the veteran racers making their returns to the Truck Series, as he practice, qualified, and raced inside the top-five all day long, mechanical gremlins hampered Johnson down the stretch, and he failed to make it to the finish. Jamie McMurray, who was driving the No. 25 Ram 1500 for Kaulig Racing, would score a 34th-place finish after he suffered brake failure, which resulted in a hard crash.

While there was elation for Riggs after his fourth win of the season, Kaden Honeycutt, his main rival for the series championship didn't enjoy the same feelings. On the final restart of the race, Honeycutt was battling Chandler Smith, Riggs' teammate, for the race win. As the race went green, Smith lost control of his No. 38 Ford F-150, and crashed into Honeycutt's No. 11 Toyota.

This would end Honeycutt's day a lap shy of the finish, and he would be credited with a 23rd-place finish. Honeycutt leaves San Diego 65 points behind Riggs in the battle for the regular season championship. Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.





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