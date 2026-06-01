Laura and Tyson Allen have purchased the former Pandora's Chocolate shop in Rigby, Idaho, and reopened it as Sug'r me sweet Confections. The new shop offers homemade ice cream and Italian ice, in addition to the original chocolate products.

Rigby chocolate shop under new ownership , reopens with new name and location. Laura Allen and her husband, Tyson, bought the business from Len and Karen Isaacson in April.

The Isaacsons opened their chocolate shop in 2021 and ran it in an older building located one block east of the new location. They sold a variety of homemade, hand-dipped chocolates, as well as art and other products from local people. Laura Allen told EastIdahoNews.com they've added homemade ice cream and Italian ice to the menu. All the other items at Pandora's Chocolate will be part of the new store.

The new store, Sug'r me sweet Confections, had its grand opening on Friday at 151 W. Main, Suite C. Laura Allen said she and Tyson Allen have looked into opening a business together for a while. They grew up in Rigby and wanted to give something back to their community. Making treats, cakes and other goodies was part of Laura Allen's upbringing, and it's become a lifelong passion.

When they learned Pandora's Chocolate was closing, they jumped at the chance to buy it. They worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial to acquire the new location. Laura Allen said she started training with Karen Isaacson in February, and the Allens officially took it over on April 1. The shop's name stems from Laura Allen's love of America's southern culture.

She says she's always enjoyed the South's hospitality and the accent, and as they were brainstorming ideas for a name, 'Sug'r me sweet' reminded her of something people would say in that part of the country. Several tenants are moving into the old location, according to Laura Allen. She says one of them is a deli. EastIdahoNews.com is seeking additional information for a future story.

The new location is larger, allowing for a commercial kitchen to make their own ice cream. Laura Allen said they'll always have samples of their chocolates and their fudge for people to try. They're hoping to start wholesaling ice cream, chocolates and fudge. They've had people reach out that sell other people's candy and treats.

Laura Allen said she's excited about her personal touch in the shop. Although the vibe in the new store is different - the Isaacsons played music from the 1920s and '30s through an old tabletop radio, creating a nostalgic atmosphere - her goal is to keep it a friendly, fun environment.

'We want to have the same hometown feel,' Laura Allen said. 'We're not just selling a product; we want to have a relationship with our customers. ' Sug'r me sweet Confections will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a 10 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday





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Rigby Chocolate Shop New Ownership Sug'r Me Sweet Confections Homemade Ice Cream Italian Ice

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