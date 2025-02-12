Rift (Rökkur) Haunts With Atmospheric Horror

This 2017 Icelandic queer horror thriller 'Rift' explores the chilling, atmospheric dread that can build from a relationship's wreckage. With influences from 'Don't Look Now,' the film uses its stunning Icelandic landscape as a backdrop for two exes forced to confront their unresolved issues and a possible supernatural presence.

Ghost stories around the world, and international horror cinema has fed into this hunger with classics like Kwaidan and The Orphanage. If you want your supernatural horror icy and atmospheric, then look no further than Rift (Rökkur), waiting to haunt you on Tubi. It’s a 2017 Icelandic queer horror slow-burn that turns a stunning landscape into a place of danger for two exes.

Along with some big influence the director took from a horror film of the 1970s, this 2017 supernatural film forces you to confront the horrors that a breakup can unleash.What Is ‘Rift’ About? A few months after Gunnar (Björn Stefánsson) has ended things with Einar (Sigurður Þór Óskarsson), a troubling phone call reunites the exes at a cabin in the countryside they used to visit when they were together. While they struggle with post-breakup pain and frustrations, strange incidences have the exes wondering if they should fear something otherworldly or someone of flesh and blood. Fans of atmospheric horror will love the eerie vibes that accumulate in Rift as the intense seclusion the men find themselves in captures the beauty of the environment along with its bleak isolation.Related If You Love 'The Shining' and 'The Thing', You Have To Check Out This Bleak, Snowy Horror Things get very snowy and very suspicious. The cabin is Einar and Gunnar’s own little world, a shelter in the middle of barren land. But it’s not just arguments over their breakup that can drain the place of its warmth. The front door has some difficulty staying shut, a problem that brings further unease when there are late-night knocks -- with no one seemingly outside. It’s a trick audiences will be familiar with, but Rift is smarter than just relying on ghost story tropes. The Icelandic setting quickly becomes the perfect environment for a horror film, with Einar and Gunnar exploring a black sand beach and a dilapidated apartment building that makes the two feel even more closed off from society. The countryside is as depleted of life as their old romance. Instead of a classic viewers might expect to be a source of inspiration, the director revealed in a Bloody Disgusting interview that it was an underrated ‘70s thriller that helped him create Rift. ‘Don’t Look Now’ Inspired the Relationship Fallout of ‘Rift’ Close Before Erlingur Thoroddsen wrote the New Year's slasher Midnight Kiss (2019), Rift was the second film he wrote and directed, pulling inspiration from Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now (1973). In that stylish, creepy thriller, a husband (Donald Sutherland) and wife (Julie Christie) attempt to heal from the accidental death of their young daughter by having a new start in Venice. But it fails when the husband becomes obsessed with trying to find the small figure he sees, dressed in a red coat similar to the one his dead child wore, while a serial killer is at large in the city. The disturbing ending connects these two seemingly unrelated plot points with a blood-stained tragedy. The use of color in Rift is a direct callback to Don't Look Now: the red jeep Gunnar keeps noticing and isn’t sure if it’s following him and the red coat Einar wears makes him easy to spot in the distance. Just as important is the main focus on a fractured relationship. While a married couple struggles after their child’s death in Venice, ex-boyfriends in Iceland deal with the unresolved issues of their dead romance. The performances by Björn Stefánsson and Sigurður Þór Óskarsson portray the complex emotions in this queer horror story, where Gunnar has tried to move on and Einar has been stuck in the past. The tension between them is as palpable as the dread that mounts when they realize they aren’t safe. They are both angry at each other, yet they can slip back into how they were when they were in love. One was the cook and the other initiated conversations. Although Einar is an important character, this is Gunnar’s story and he is an unreliable narrator. Because of this, Rift becomes an unsettling watch by having viewers unsure if they can trust what they are seeing, without too much gore or too many ear-piercing jump scares ‘Rift’ Is a Queer Horror Film That Will Mess With Your Head What Gunnar sees or what he thinks he sees makes you wonder what is happening in reality, in his dreams, or from his memory. Driving to the cabin at the movie's start, he spots a hooded figure on the side of the road. Further down the road, he sees the same figure again. There is a recurring image throughout where Gunnar is standing outside, with a bloody head wound and looking dazed, but it's out of place in the linear timeline the story is following. Thoroddsen explained in his interview that viewers should, “watch the movie less focused on understanding the logic, and more focused on understanding the emotions. Breakups are illogical and messy things, and the film takes its cue from ther





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atmospheric Horror Icelandic Film Queer Horror Breakup Supernatural Horror Don't Look Now

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missing Ohio Siblings Found Safe in Icelandic Village After Global JourneyTwo young siblings who disappeared from Ohio after their mother's mental health deteriorated were found safe in Iceland after a remarkable international journey. Authorities tracked the family across continents, eventually locating the children in a remote Icelandic village. The mother is hospitalized and will be extradited back to the U.S.

Read more »

A fashion designer, Italian singer and Icelandic illustrator team up on Vatican exhibitionThe Vatican Apostolic Library has tapped Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian singer Jovanotti and Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams for an exhibition exploring world tours of the late 19th Century.

Read more »

A fashion designer, Italian singer and Icelandic illustrator team up on Vatican exhibitionThe Vatican Apostolic Library has tapped Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian singer Jovanotti and Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams for an exhibition exploring world tours of the late 19th Century.

Read more »

A fashion designer, Italian singer and Icelandic illustrator team up on Vatican exhibitionThe Vatican Apostolic Library has tapped Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian singer Jovanotti and Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams for an exhibition exploring world tours of the late 19th Century.

Read more »

Environmental Protesters Disrupt DNC Leadership Meeting, Signaling Party RiftClimate activists from the Sunrise Movement interrupted a recent Democratic National Committee (DNC) leadership meeting, demanding action on fossil fuels and corporate PAC donations. The protest highlights growing tensions between environmental groups and the Democratic Party, particularly after the 2024 election defeat.

Read more »

Husband's Texting Habits Cause Marital RiftA wife confides in Dear Abby about her concerns regarding her husband's frequent text exchanges with a female friend from his past. Despite her pleas for him to limit their communication, he insists he is doing nothing wrong, leading to tension in their relationship.

Read more »