After nearly 50 years operating the Rie Muñoz Gallery in Juneau, owner Juan Muñoz announces his retirement while honoring his mother's vibrant expressionistic watercolors that captured the cheerful spirit of Alaska.

Juan Muñoz holds some unfinished paintings by his mother, Rie Muñoz in the gallery he has operated for nearly 50 years. Nov. 18, 2026. This is Tongass Voices, a series from KTOO sharing perspectives from the homelands of the Áak’w Kwáan and beyond.2015 , but her vibrant watercolor paintings are still known in and outside Alaska for their depictions of everyday life.

Now, at 70, he says it’s time to retire. At his Mendenhall Valley gallery, he reflected on his mother’s talent and the impact it had on Alaska.and at Annie Kaill’s gallery downtown. This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity. My name is Juan Muñoz.

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I’m owner and manager of the Rie Muñoz Gallery. Born and raised here in Juneau. And I’ve been working with my mom since, gosh, almost 50 some years, and it’s just been a real pleasure. So much fun.

It’s a dream job. Living in Juneau and being surrounded by this beautiful artwork all the time. I was a picture framer by trade, so I got to deal with a lot of different artwork and hopefully make it look nicer. And of course, Rie is very well known in Alaska, but also in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

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She had a huge following. And she described her artwork as expressionistic, and which foregoes camera snapshot realism and instead invokes emotion through color and composition, and so you look at it. There’s very cheerful, happy art. I challenge you to find a smile, and so most artists would, you know, invoke emotion of happiness through a big smile.

She did it through color and composition, and once in a while she’d have a slight little Mona Lisa smile on one of her pieces. But even kids sledding down a hill, half of them didn’t even have a mouth on them. It was just that draw to Alaska, and she would make the whole state look so colorful and cheerful when a lot of times it’s gray and gloomy and not so cheerful.

But she just, I think it also reflected her personality in general. … she just really genuinely loved people. She arrived in 1950 on a very nice sunny day. She was asked one time “If you showed up for the first time at Juneau and it was pouring rain and windy, would you have stayed?

” She goes, “probably not. ” She said she painted about 1,500 original watercolors. I think the number is a little higher than that, and closer to 2,000, but out of those 2,000 or 1,500 originals, she published almost 500. Rie Muñoz paintings hanging in her gallery in the Mendenhall Valley.

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The gallery is closing after nearly 50 years. Nov. 18, 2026. She took artist’s liberty, and she would often put her Labrador in her paintings. And there he is, leading one of the dog teams in the Iditarod.

This is one of my favorites, and it’s a Tenakee medevac, and it was when my mom was walking down the stairs with both of her hands in her pockets. You got to leave a hand out to catch yourself, and so she tripped on the stairs and fell, broke her arm, her painting arm, and started going into shock. And this painting, this is one of her large ones. It was a stormy October night.

You see the waves crashing and the trees bent over. All the townspeople waving their arms, and the helicopter, the Coast Guard helicopter. And she tried a few studies with her inside the helicopter, but you couldn’t see anything. So in this painting, she’s floating with two of the Coast Guard folks helping her, floating next to the helicopter.

And that’s what really interested her: the people and what they were doing, and other artists, you know, might paint a picture of Mount McKinley or a moose or a puffin or something very Alaskan, and she’d prefer to, like he said, to do a picture of some guy cleaning a fish on the dock. You know, maybe put the mountains in the background as a second afterthought. But yeah, Alaskans doing their day-to-day chores, children at play. She loved that.