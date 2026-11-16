Ridley Scotts The Dog Stars Fails to Spark Interest in Sci-Fi Return

Ridley Scotts sci-fi film The Dog Stars starring Josh Brolin underperformed at the box office. His next Treasure Island reboot with Hugh Jackman is set for November 2027.

The highly anticipated sci-fi return of legendary director Ridley Scott to the genre has resulted in a disappointing commercial performance for his latest film, The Dog Stars. Despite the massive star power attached to the production, the movie failed to generate the necessary audience turnout to succeed financially at the global box office.

Scott enlisted a formidable cast including Josh Brolin and Jacob Elordi to lead the project, aiming to reignite fan excitement for his work in science fiction. The release marked Scotts first directorial effort in the genre since Alien Covenant premiered in 2017. This nearly ten-year hiatus from the specific sci-fi subgenre was ultimately insufficient to drive theater attendance for the new project.

Also read Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars Finds Streaming Redemption on Amazon After Theatrical Failure

The Dog Stars Box Office Disappointment

The lackluster performance of The Dog Stars highlights the challenges even veteran filmmakers face in sustaining audience interest over long periods away from specific genres. While the film featured prominent Hollywood actors and the reputation of its director, it did not translate that potential into ticket sales. The disappointment underscores a difficult market environment for traditional theatrical releases of mid-budget sci-fi narratives.

Upcoming Treasure Island Reboot With Hugh Jackman

Scott is already pivoting to his next major directorial endeavor, a reboot of the classic Treasure Island. This new film features Hugh Jackman in the lead role and also stars Hugh Grant in a key supporting part. The production has secured a firm release date for November 11, 2027, signaling a long-term commitment from the studio to the property.

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Filming for this upcoming adventure is scheduled to begin early next year. The announcement confirms that Scott remains at the forefront of major studio productions, leveraging his decades of experience to revive beloved literary properties for modern audiences. The casting choices of Jackman and Grant suggest a blend of action and dramatic depth for the classic tale.

Continued Influence Through Scott Free Banner

Even as he directs fewer films, Scott maintains a massive footprint in the entertainment industry through his production company, Scott Free. He continues to oversee numerous projects behind the camera, ensuring his creative vision shapes the medium. This strategy allows him to remain relevant across multiple formats and platforms simultaneously.

A prime example of this enduring influence is his involvement in the Alien franchise. Although Scott did not direct Alien Earth or Alien Romulus, he produced both series, maintaining his connection to the iconic horror sci-fi universe. This approach demonstrates his ability to adapt his career to the evolving landscape of serialized storytelling.

Echo Valley Success on Apple TV Platform

Scott recently expanded his producing portfolio into television with the psychological thriller Echo Valley for Apple TV. The series stars Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore and premiered in June of last year. Despite the passage of time, the show has maintained remarkable popularity, remaining in the top ten watchlists for over 275 consecutive days.

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This longevity places Echo Valley among the platform's biggest hits, joining titles like The Gorge and Greyhound in achieving this rare streaming milestone. The sustained viewership indicates that audiences are gravitating toward Scotts high-quality productions regardless of whether they are presented in theaters or on streaming services. His work continues to define premium content standards in the digital age.