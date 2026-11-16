Ridley Scott accepts the Best Picture Oscar for Gladiator, dedicating the award to his late brother Tony Scott for the first time in his history.

Ridley Scott has finally secured his first Academy Award after five decades in the industry, winning the Best Picture honor for the epic film Gladiator. The veteran filmmaker was unable to attend the ceremony in person but delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech through a prerecorded video message. In his address, Scott expressed that he was flattered and proud to accept the prestigious award. He made it clear that he was accepting the trophy on behalf of his late brother, Tony Scott, who served as a producer on the film.

Ridley Scott Dedicates Oscar to Late Brother Tony

Ridley Scott explicitly stated during his speech that he accepts the award for Tony, emphasizing that his brother's great work would certainly have earned him this recognition. The film Gladiator was a collaborative effort between the two brothers, with Ridley directing and Tony producing. This victory marks a significant milestone, as it is the first Oscar win for Ridley Scott, who has previously received four nominations without a win. He acknowledged that the award honors the legacy of his brother, whose contributions to the project were foundational to its success.

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Five Decades of Filmmaking and Career Nominations

Scott reflected on his extensive career, noting that this latest achievement caps off five decades of filmmaking. He recounted the early days of working with Tony, mentioning that they shared their first film together over twenty years ago. He described those early moments as resonating with him now, seeming just like yesterday despite both being past eighty years of age. The partnership between the two brothers led to twenty years of advertising work and numerous iconic films. Scott thanked all Academy members, friends, and colleagues, saluting everyone in the fascinating business they share as storytellers.

Previous Nominations Without Wins for Ridley Scott

Despite his status as a cinematic legend, Scott had never won an Oscar prior to this event. He competed in the Best Director category for critically acclaimed movies Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and Black Hawk Down. Additionally, he received a Best Picture nomination for his project The Martian. Although he was honored with recognition in these major categories, he failed to secure a single victory for these projects until the award for Gladiator was presented. This long-awaited win validates his enduring impact on global cinema and his collaborative history with his brother.

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Personal Tributes and Family Presence at the Ceremony

During his prerecorded speech, Scott also took time to acknowledge his personal life and family. He thanked his wife, Giannina Facio, and his children for their support throughout his career. The speech provided a moment for Scott to show off his newly acquired Oscar trophy while sharing personal anecdotes about his brother. The tribute highlighted the deep bond between the Scott brothers and the collective family effort behind Ridley Scott's historic win. This personal touch added emotional weight to the formal recognition by the Academy.

Tony Scott and Key Film Productions Remembered

Tony Scott was a renowned filmmaker known for a variety of high-profile works beyond his collaboration with Ridley. He was the director behind Top Gun, as well as True Romance, Man on Fire, and Days of Thunder. These films established Tony as a distinctive voice in Hollywood, capable of driving both action and character-driven narratives. Ridley Scott's speech served as a final public tribute to Tony's creative vision and his significant role in the production of Gladiator. The Academy Award serves as a lasting testament to the brotherly partnership that defined much of modern blockbuster cinema.