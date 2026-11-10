Ridley Scott to Miss Governors Award Ceremony After Minor Medical Procedure

Sir Ridley Scott will accept his Governors Award remotely after a minor medical procedure, missing the November 15 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Sir Ridley Scott is set to miss the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Award later this week after undergoing a 'minor medical procedure'. The Gladiator director, 88, will accept his honorary Oscar remotely because he is unable to fly to Los Angeles for the ceremony on November 15.

Scott will be at his home in London following the surgery. His representative confirmed the news to PEOPLE, describing the procedure as 'really minor' but saying it means he is not allowed to fly.

Also read Ridley Scott Will Miss Academy’s Governors Awards, Accept Honorary Oscar Remotely (Exclusive)

Ridley Scott Will Accept Award From London

Ridley Scott will not attend the ceremony in person. Instead, he will pre-record an acceptance speech, which will be played during the event in Los Angeles.

His wife, Giannina Facio, is expected to attend the ceremony along with the director's children and grandchildren. Their presence means the family will be represented in the room even though Scott himself will not be there.

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Other honourees at the ceremony include actress Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. Scott's remote acceptance will sit alongside their recognition at the same event.

Scott Says Health Matters More Than Trophies

Ridley Scott has said that it is too late for him to win an Oscar and that his health is far more important. He made the comments in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper.

In that interview, Scott said he cares more about being well enough to cope with his work than about winning a trophy. He described the Governors Award as a gong and said he had already received a knighthood.

Asked whether he worries about his own mortality, Scott said he does not think about it. He said he gets up in the morning and thinks of the day ahead as another day of stress.

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Scott Still Seeks First Academy Award Win

Ridley Scott has yet to take home a competitive Academy Award despite spending more than 30 years in the movie industry. He has been nominated for Best Director three times, for Thelma and Louise in 1991, Gladiator, and Black Hawk Down.

Scott has also received a Best Picture nomination for The Martian. His most recent film, the 2024 epic Gladiator II, was nominated for Best Costume Design but lost that category to the movie musical Wicked.