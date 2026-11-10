Ridley Scott to Miss Governors Award Ceremony After Minor Medical Procedure

Ridley Scott will accept his Governors Award remotely after a minor medical procedure stopped him flying to Los Angeles.

Sir Ridley Scott will miss the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Award ceremony in Los Angeles on November 15 after undergoing what he has described as a minor medical procedure. The 88-year-old Gladiator director will accept his honorary Oscar remotely from his home in London, where he remains following the surgery.

A representative for Scott confirmed the news to PEOPLE, explaining that the procedure was really minor but meant the director is not permitted to fly. The decision means he cannot attend the event in person, even though the honour recognises a career spanning more than three decades in the film industry.

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Scott Will Pre-Record His Governors Award Speech

Scott will pre-record an acceptance speech that will be played during the Governors Award ceremony. His wife, Giannina Facio, is expected to attend the event in Los Angeles along with the couple's children and grandchildren, so the family will be present on his behalf.

The ceremony will also honour actress Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. Each of these honourees will be recognised at the same event, placing Scott's absence within a broader celebration of film and animation careers.

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Scott Has Yet to Win a Competitive Oscar

Scott has yet to take home an Academy Award despite spending more than 30 years in the movie industry. The Blade Runner director has been nominated for Best Director three times, for Thelma and Louise in 1991, Gladiator, and Black Hawk Down.

Scott also received a Best Picture nomination for The Martian. His most recent film, the 2024 epic Gladiator II, was nominated for Best Costume Design, but the award went to the movie-musical Wicked.

Scott Says His Health Matters More Than Awards

Scott has said it is too late for him to win an Oscar and that his health is far more important than the trophy. Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, he said he cares more about being well enough to cope with his work than about winning an award.

Scott also noted that he did receive a knighthood, which he pointed out as a recognition he already holds. When asked whether he worries about his own mortality, he said he does not think about it and that he gets up each morning with a wry remark about having another day of stress ahead.