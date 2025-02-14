Ridley Scott to Helm New Apple TV+ Series 'High Wire' Based on Candice Fox Novel

Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott is set to direct a new Apple TV+ series based on the bestselling thriller novel 'High Wire' by Candice Fox. The series, produced by Scott Free Productions, will follow the story of a former soldier racing against time to save his dying girlfriend and his encounter with a stranded traveler.

Ridley Scott, renowned for his blockbuster films like Gladiator and The Martian, is venturing back into television with a new Apple TV+ series titled High Wire. Based on the bestselling thriller novel of the same name by Candice Fox, the series will be produced by Scott's production company, Scott Free, with Simonne Overend also on board as an executive producer. Details about the writers and cast are yet to be revealed.

Fox's novel, published in September 2024, is set in the rugged Australian outback. It follows Harvey Buck, a former soldier, who races against time to save his dying girlfriend. Along his perilous journey, he encounters Clare Holland, a stranded traveler whose car breaks down. Harvey offers her a lift, leading to a chaotic adventure where they are forced to commit a series of crimes. This isn't Fox's first foray into television adaptations. Her two-season Prime Video series Troppo, based on her novels Crimson Lake and Redemption Point, received critical acclaim, boasting a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes in its first season. High Wire's development further solidifies Apple TV+'s commitment to producing high-quality original content. The platform has already garnered success with acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, For All Mankind, and Severance, demonstrating its growing influence in the streaming landscape. With Scott's acclaimed filmmaking experience and Fox's gripping storytelling, High Wire has the potential to become another major hit for Apple TV+





