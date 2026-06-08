Ridley Scott to Direct Hugh Jackman as Long John Silver in New Treasure Island Film

A new film adaptation of Treasure Island is in development with Hugh Jackman starring as Long John Silver and Ridley Scott directing. The project, described as a brand-new take on the classic novel, is currently being shopped to major studios after 20th Century Studios passed. The story follows a young boy's perilous quest for buried treasure and his deadly intellectual showdown with the cunning pirate Silver.

Hugh Jackman is set to portray the iconic one-legged pirate and ship's cook Long John Silver in an upcoming new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island .

While the casting of Jackman is certainly a major draw, the choice of director is perhaps even more intriguing. The film will be directed by Ridley Scott, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Gladiator, Napoleon, and the upcoming Gladiator 2. This project, described as a brand-new take on the legendary tale, is currently without a studio home, with reports indicating that major film studios are expected to compete fiercely to secure the distribution rights.

The project was initially pitched to 20th Century Studios, but that studio reportedly passed, as it is currently focused on its own upcoming slate. The trade report outlines the film's premise: it follows a young boy who discovers a map leading to a legendary buried treasure. He then embarks on a perilous sea voyage to claim the hidden fortune, only to become locked in a deadly battle of wits with the charismatic and treacherous pirate, Long John Silver.

This new version will mark the first collaboration between Hugh Jackman and Ridley Scott. Given Scott's epic filmmaking style and Jackman's celebrated performance range, the combination promises a distinctive and ambitious reimagining of the source material. Treasure Island has a rich adaptation history across film, television, theatre, and video games. The most recent major cinematic adaptation was Disney's 2002 animated film Treasure Planet, which took significant creative liberties by transposing the story into a sci-fi setting.

This new live-action project appears to be a more direct, yet still contemporary, interpretation of the original adventure yarn. The development of this film is part of a broader trend of revisiting classic literary properties for modern audiences. Ridley Scott's involvement signals an intention to craft a serious, large-scale adventure, potentially on par with his historical epics.

For Hugh Jackman, the role offers a chance to embody one of fiction's most memorable anti-heroes, a part that has been played by legends like Robert Newton and Charlton Heston. The competition among studios to acquire the project underscores the perceived commercial potential of a high-profile Treasure Island remake backed by an A-list director and star.

Audiences will be watching closely to see how this new take balances the classic elements of the story-mutiny, treasure, and moral ambiguity-with the distinct visions of both Scott and Jackman. No release date has been announced, but the project is already generating significant buzz within the industry and among fans of the enduring pirate narrative





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