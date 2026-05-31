Ridley Scott's Underrated Medieval Epic 'The Last Duel' Heads to Streaming

Paramount+ is adding Ridley Scott's 2021 historical drama The Last Duel to its platform in June, providing an opportunity to revisit the acclaimed director's overlooked film. Based on a true story, the movie explores the last sanctioned duel in France through multiple perspectives, including those of a wronged woman and the two men locked in a fatal conflict. Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, the film was co-written by Damon and Ben Affleck.

Ridley Scott 's remarkable consistency and prolific output, especially at his advanced age, continue to astonish, particularly given the epic scale of his productions. These are not modest independent projects but sprawling, big-budget spectacles featuring top-tier talent.

Because he works so frequently, some of his films inevitably slip under the radar. A fortunate example is The Last Duel, which Paramount+ will add to its library on June 1, offering audiences a chance to discover one of Scott's most underappreciated late-career works. Released in 2021, the film is adapted from Eric Jager's nonfiction book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France.

It dramatizes the final legally sanctioned duel in French history, a harrowing confrontation between knight Jean de Carrouges and his former friend Jacques Le Gris. The conflict ignites after Carrouges' wife, Marguerite, accuses Le Gris of sexual assault, prompting Carrouges to demand a trial by combat. The narrative's gripping power derives from its tripartite structure, presenting the events from the distinct perspectives of Carrouges, Le Gris, and Marguerite, thereby gradually revealing a more complex and unsettling truth.

The ensemble cast features Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris, and Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, with Ben Affleck portraying Count Pierre d'Alençon, Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard, Alex Lawther as King Charles VI, and Marton Csokas as Crespin. The screenplay was written by Damon, Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener, weaving a tale of honor, betrayal, and systemic injustice in 14th-century France





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Ridley Scott The Last Duel Matt Damon Adam Driver Jodie Comer Paramount+ Streaming Historical Drama Trial By Combat Medieval France Ben Affleck Nicole Holofcener Eric Jager Film Adaptation Underrated Film

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