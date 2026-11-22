Ridley Scott's 2015 sci-fi hit The Martian dominates VOD sales for over 100 days, contrasting sharply with the underperforming box office returns of his new film The Dog Stars.

Director Ridley Scott is experiencing a significant resurgence in digital home entertainment markets, driven by enduring fan demand for his 2015 science fiction epic The Martian. This recent surge in popularity comes as a stark contrast to the commercial performance of his latest theatrical release, The Dog Stars, which has struggled to connect with audiences since its premiere. The juxtaposition highlights the shifting dynamics of modern movie consumption and the lasting appeal of Scott's earlier sci-fi work.

The Martian VOD Success Story

Ridley Scott's 2015 film The Martian is currently leading the pack in video-on-demand sales, specifically on platforms like Apple TV, where fans are actively renting or purchasing the movie. The film has maintained a position in the top ten digital charts for over one hundred consecutive days, demonstrating an impressive longevity that few theatrical releases achieve in the current landscape. Despite the film not having a dedicated streaming home in the United States, the direct-to-consumer interest remains exceptionally high, proving that the narrative about stranded astronaut Mark Watney continues to captivate viewers.

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This digital success stands in sharp relief to the performance of Scott's most recent project, The Dog Stars, which was released in 2026 after a nearly ten-year absence from the science fiction genre. The film, adapted from the critically acclaimed novel by Peter Heller, featured high-profile leads including Josh Brolin and Jacob Elordi. Despite this star power, the movie failed to generate significant box office revenue, recording one of the lowest grossing totals in Scott's extensive career before transitioning to digital platforms.

Scott's Recent Theatrical Challenges

Ridley Scott is currently navigating a period of relative critical and commercial stagnation following a string of high-profile projects that did not meet audience expectations. In addition to the poor showing of The Dog Stars, his previous films Gladiator II and Napoleon also failed to dazzle at the box office, creating a noticeable cold streak for the legendary director. This recent sequence of underperforming theatrical releases has led some industry observers to question whether Scott's brand, once a guarantee of cinematic success, still holds the same weight with modern moviegoers.

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The contrast with his earlier work is particularly notable when looking back at 2015, when Scott partnered with actor Matt Damon for The Martian. That film, adapted from the best-selling novel by Andy Weir, was a massive global hit that revitalized interest in hard science fiction on the big screen. The enduring popularity of that specific project suggests that while Scott's newer efforts may face headwinds, his ability to execute compelling sci-fi narratives remains a potent force in the industry, even if it is currently being realized through digital rentals rather than theater tickets.

Future Projects and Industry Context

Ridley Scott appears poised to return to the public eye in less than one year with a new Treasure Island remake that will star Hugh Jackman and Owen Cooper. This upcoming project comes hot on the heels of Scott's association with the 2025 Netflix sensation Adolescence, indicating that the director remains highly active and sought after by major streaming platforms and producers despite recent theatrical setbacks. The industry is closely watching to see if this new collaboration can help break his current streak and reestablish his dominance in both traditional and digital markets.

The current situation underscores the complex relationship between a director's legacy and their contemporary output. While Ridley Scott's name on a poster once signaled an automatic box office victory, the modern landscape requires consistent innovation to maintain that status. However, the sustained demand for The Martian proves that Scott's past works continue to generate significant value, offering a financial lifeline and critical validation as he prepares for his next major production. The upcoming Treasure Island adaptation will be a key test to determine if the director can regain his previous level of theatrical prominence in the coming year.