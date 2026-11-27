Watch The Martian on Hulu starting December 1. This award-winning sci-fi hit starring Matt Damon returns to streaming, marking the return of Ridley Scott's biggest box office success.

Ridley Scott's celebrated 2015 science fiction survival film The Martian is set to arrive on the Hulu streaming platform on December 1. This move brings one of the director's most commercially successful and critically acclaimed works to a new digital audience, offering viewers a chance to revisit the harrowing yet hopeful story of a stranded astronaut.

Despite several recent box office underperformers from the British director, The Martian remains a towering achievement in modern cinema. Released exactly eleven years prior to its current streaming debut, the film proved that large-scale spectacles still captivate global audiences when paired with compelling storytelling and stellar performances.

Also read CNN Star Drops Uncensored Verdict on Scott Jennings

The Martian Streaming Date and Plot Overview

The narrative follows botanist Mark Watney, portrayed by Matt Damon, who is left behind on Mars during a violent storm that forces his crew to abandon the planet, believing him to be deceased. Watney discovers he is alive but must survive in extremely harsh conditions with limited supplies while his team works on Earth to devise a rescue plan. The film serves as an uplifting and thrilling race against time that highlights the resilience of the human spirit.

Based on the novel by Andy Weir, The Martian features an ensemble cast including Jeff Daniels, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sean Bean, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan, and Mackenzie Davis. The production operated on a reasonable budget of $108 million, allowing resources to be focused on high-quality effects and acting rather than excessive spending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

The Martian achieved astronomical financial success, grossing $630 million worldwide and ranking as the tenth-highest-grossing movie of its release year. It surpassed Scott's previous records to become his highest-grossing film ever, easily overtaking decades-old iconic classics in total revenue. This financial performance stands in stark contrast to some of the director's more recent theatrical releases.

Critics and audiences alike praised the film, with both groups awarding it a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Achieving identical high ratings across different demographic groups is a rare occurrence in film criticism, underscoring the movie's broad appeal and consistent quality in both narrative execution and technical craft.

Awards Controversy and Cultural Impact

The film's genre classification sparked significant debate during the awards season, particularly regarding its submission to the Golden Globes. The movie was entered in the Musical or Comedy category, where it won Best Picture and Best Actor, a decision that many observers felt did not accurately reflect the film's dramatic and scientific tone.

Despite the category controversy, The Martian received seven Academy Award nominations, demonstrating that the industry recognized its merit regardless of how it was categorized. This ongoing discussion about genre classification continues to influence award seasons, with similar debates emerging for television shows and films that blend multiple genres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legacy and Viewing Recommendations

For cinema enthusiasts who appreciate well-crafted stories, The Martian offers a timeless experience that remains engaging regardless of the season. With its December 1 arrival on Hulu, viewers have the opportunity to incorporate this story of hope and optimism into their holiday entertainment lineup.

The return of The Martian to streaming highlights the enduring popularity of Ridley Scott's direction and Matt Damon's lead performance. As the film joins the Hulu library temporarily, it provides a fresh entry point for new generations of viewers to discover a modern sci-fi masterpiece that balances scientific accuracy with emotional depth.