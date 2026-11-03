Ridley Scott's The Last Duel Now Streaming on Tubi After Box Office Flop

Ridley Scott's historical epic The Last Duel, which grossed $30 million against a $100 million budget, is now available on Tubi. Discover why this Rashomon-style narrative is considered one of his best works.

Ridley Scott's 2021 medieval historical epic The Last Duel is now available for streaming on Tubi, offering viewers a chance to experience a film that many critics consider among the director's finest work. Despite receiving strong critical reception and featuring an ensemble cast of major stars, the movie failed to recoup its production costs during its initial theatrical run, ultimately grossing only $30 million globally against a reported budget of $100 million. This significant financial shortfall has kept the film somewhat under the radar for casual moviegoers, yet its intricate narrative structure and powerful performances warrant a second look now that it is accessible on the free streaming platform.

The Rashomon Narrative Structure Defined

Scott explicitly draws inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's 1950 Japanese masterpiece Rashomon to construct the complex storytelling framework of The Last Duel. This cinematic technique, known as the Rashomon effect, involves recounting the same central event from multiple, conflicting perspectives to reveal the subjective nature of truth and memory. By adopting this method, Scott creates a layered narrative that challenges audience assumptions about guilt, honor, and justice in medieval France.

Also read Tim Scott Accuses Mary Peltola of Felony in Alaska Ballot Scheme

The story centers on a grave accusation of sexual assault made by Marguerite de Carrouges against her squire, Jacques Le Gris, and the subsequent duel mandated by the king to settle the dispute. Each perspective shifts the emotional weight and factual interpretation of the events, forcing the audience to piece together what actually transpired. This approach is similar to the narrative devices used in films like Jackie Brown and The Usual Suspects, where repeated viewpoints subvert initial expectations and deepen character complexity.

Cast Performances and Script Details

The film features stellar performances from Matt Damon, who plays Jean de Carrouges, and Adam Driver, who portrays Jacques Le Gris, both of whom see their characters' motives and histories revealed in starkly different lights across the three acts. Their performances are grounded by Jodie Comer, who plays Marguerite de Carrouges and provides the final, definitive account of the events, offering a perspective that is both the darkest and the most truthful within the narrative framework.

Advertisement

The screenplay was co-written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener, adapting Eric Jager's non-fiction book about the historical duel. This marked the second time Affleck and Damon collaborated on a script, following their Academy Award-winning work on Good Will Hunting. Their collaboration resulted in a sharp, thoughtful script that balances historical accuracy with emotional depth, showcasing Scott's ability to handle complex period drama with precision and texture.

Financial Performance and Pandemic Impact

Despite scoring 85% with critics and 81% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, The Last Duel was deemed a major commercial disappointment upon its release. The primary factor contributing to its poor box office performance was the timing of its summer 2021 release during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although theaters were open, audience turnout remained low as many viewers were still hesitant to return to public spaces, leading to a general underperformance of summer blockbusters that year.

Streaming services became an increasingly attractive alternative for consumers seeking entertainment without the health risks of crowded cinemas, further dampening theatrical revenue. While films like Napoleon and The Dog Stars struggled with narrative connection in subsequent years, The Last Duel stands out as a testament to Scott's enduring craft. The film's limited financial success does not diminish its quality, as it remains a sophisticated and emotionally resonant entry in Scott's nearly five-decade career.

Legacy and Streaming Availability

With new projects such as an upcoming Alien film in development, Ridley Scott continues to demonstrate his versatility and influence in modern cinema. The availability of The Last Duel on Tubi allows a new generation of viewers to appreciate its unique structure and high production values. For fans of historical epics, the film offers a compelling look at medieval justice, gender dynamics, and the complexities of human testimony.

Advertisement

The decision to stream the film on a free platform ensures that it reaches a wider audience beyond the limited theatrical release it received. This accessibility allows critics and audiences to re-evaluate its place in Scott's filmography, free from the box office pressures that initially overshadowed its critical acclaim. Viewers can now engage with the film's bittersweet conclusion and its masterful depiction of a pivotal moment in history, solidifying its status as an underrated classic.