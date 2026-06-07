Ridley Scott's Return to Sci-Fi with The Dog Stars and the Ongoing Impact of Alien: Earth

Veteran director Ridley Scott is gearing up to release his post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars in August 2026, marking his first sci-fi film in nearly a decade and his final directorial involvement in the Alien series. The movie stars Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Margaret Qualley in a virus-ravaged world. Meanwhile, Scott's producing role on Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth continues, with Season 2 already ordered and in production, while the first season enjoys renewed streaming popularity. An accompanying feature explores how audiences might survive in five famous sci-fi dystopias through an interactive quiz.

Ridley Scott , a renowned filmmaker, is set to make a significant return to the science fiction genre in 2026 with his new post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars , scheduled for release on August 28 after a delay from its original March date.

This project marks Scott's first sci-fi direction since 2017's Alien: Covenant and has been confirmed as his final involvement as writer or director in the Alien franchise, though he will continue as a producer on future entries. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Margaret Qualley, and is set in a world devastated by a virus that has eliminated most of humanity, focusing on the struggles of the remaining survivors.

In addition to his film work, Scott has expanded his presence on television in recent years. He started 2025 by directing an episode of Dope Thief, an Apple TV+ crime thriller starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura. Following that, he took on a producing role for the Hulu sci-fi series Alien: Earth, a show created and written by Noah Hawley, known for Fargo.

After the successful first season of Alien: Earth, FX renewed the series for a second season, which is currently in production and slated for release next year. Even before the premiere of the new season, the show has seen a resurgence in popularity, with fans rewatching it and driving it back into the streaming top ten in several countries. A separate interactive quiz from Collider, titled 'Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive?

', invites readers to test their instincts across five iconic dystopian settings: The Matrix, Mad Max, Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Wars. The quiz poses a series of scenarios-such as responding to a dysfunctional world, managing scarce resources, identifying primary threats, dealing with untrustworthy authority, and enduring harsh environments-to determine which fictional universe aligns with a participant's survival instincts.

Options for each question reflect distinct philosophies, from subverting systems from within to relying on trust, mobility, or open resistance, mirroring the themes of autonomy, scarcity, and power central to the sci-fi genre





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Ridley Scott The Dog Stars Alien: Covenant Alien: Earth Noah Hawley Jacob Elordi Josh Brolin Margaret Qualley Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Thriller Apple TV+ Hulu FX Season 2 Streaming Top 10

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