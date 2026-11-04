An analysis of why Ridley Scott considers his HBO series Raised by Wolves to be the best television project he has ever directed, despite its premature cancellation in 2022.

Ridley Scott has declared that his work on the science fiction series Raised by Wolves represents the pinnacle of his television career. The legendary director, who is currently 88 years old, asserts that no other small-screen project comes close to the quality and ambition of this specific epic. This assessment highlights a significant shift in how his extensive filmography is viewed, particularly regarding his contributions to the medium of television.

Scott's Longevity and TV Contributions

At 88 years of age, Ridley Scott continues to produce some of his most acclaimed work, maintaining a level of creative vitality that few directors achieve. While his reputation is firmly rooted in cinema masterpieces ranging from Alien to Blade Runner, his footprint on television has historically been smaller than his cinematic output. He served as an executive producer on several notable series including The Man in the High Castle, Taboo, and Alien: Earth. However, these projects are described as pale comparisons to his most impressive contribution to the small screen.

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The Narrative of Raised by Wolves

Raised by Wolves premiered on HBO Max in September 2020 and was subsequently renewed for a second season which debuted in February 2022. The story centers on two androids named Mother, played by Amanda Collin, and Father, played by Abubakar Salim. These characters were programmed to raise the next generation of human children after Earth was destroyed. They flee to a new planet with twelve embryos to raise them without the influence of militant atheists or religious orders that nearly destroyed each other.

Themes and Visual Storytelling

Scott served as the executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the series, while his son Luke Scott directed episodes three and four. The show explores profound themes of faith, humanity, religion, and the unknowability of existence. It features gorgeous visuals that are unique within the television landscape, offering images that cannot be seen in any other show. The narrative is ponderous by design, requiring time and table-setting for audiences to understand the complex layers of the plot.

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Cancellation and Critical Reassessment

Despite its artistic merit, Raised by Wolves was canceled in 2022 shortly after the second season aired. The series is no longer streaming on HBO Max, making it difficult for new viewers to access. This lack of visibility has contributed to the show being underappreciated at the time of its release. Critics note that Scott is no stranger to productions that were not fully understood upon their initial debut but later became classics.

Legacy and Future Recognition

Comparisons have been drawn between the reception of Raised by Wolves and Scott's film Prometheus, which is only now beginning to receive critical acclaim. It is predicted that The Last Duel will receive similar treatment in five years. Many observers believe that in ten years, audiences will wonder why there was never a third season of Raised by Wolves, cementing its status as a lost masterpiece of modern science fiction television.