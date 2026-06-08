Ridley Scott's Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Thriller Reveals War Between Survivors In The Dog Stars Trailer

Fear the survivors.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. The Dog Stars reveals a war between survivors in Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic sci-fi film.

Directed by Ridley Scott, with a script written by Mark L. Smith based on the 2012 novel by Peter Heller, The Dog Stars follows Jacob Elordi as a former civilian pilot living with his dog, set after a devastating flu pandemic that has almost eradicated humanity, alongside a cast that includes Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Allison Janney. Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a new trailer for The Dog Stars, focusing heavily on the war between survivors.

The trailer introduces Elordi as the protagonist Hig, a pilot who survived the flu but lost his wife, Brolin as Bangley, an ex-Marine and military survivalist, and Margaret Qualley as Cima, a medic and Hig's love interest. Together, they maintain a secluded and well-functioning refuge, but when Hig intercepts a mysterious radio message, he embarks on a journey to find it, determined to find the hope and human connection he believes still endures.

The trailer ends with an action set piece featuring Hig attempting to take off on a plane while being pursued by scavengers called Reapers, on horseback. x Your browser does not support the video tag. More to come...

The Dog Stars Like Follow Followed R Sci-Fi Adventure Drama Thriller Release Date August 28, 2026 Runtime 100 Minutes Director Ridley Scott Cast See All Writers Mark L. Smith, Peter Heller, Christopher Wilkinson Producers Michael A. Pruss, Cliff Roberts, Ridley Scott, Mark L. Smith Powered by Expand Collapse





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