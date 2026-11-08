Ridley Scott's Napoleon Surpasses The Dog Stars in Global Streaming Success

Ridley Scott's historical epic Napoleon has become a global streaming hit on Apple TV, outperforming the recently released and critically panned The Dog Stars adaptation.

Ridley Scott's historical epic Napoleon has achieved significant commercial success on streaming platforms, marking a stark contrast to his recent theatrical release. The film is currently ranked among the ten most-watched movies on Apple TV globally, three years after its initial theatrical debut. This digital performance stands in sharp opposition to the disastrous box office run of The Dog Stars, which struggled to recoup its production costs.

The Dog Stars Box Office Failure

The Dog Stars, an adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Peter Heller, premiered with high expectations but ultimately failed to connect with audiences or critics. The production carried a reported budget of $110 million, yet it grossed less than $40 million during its theatrical run. This financial underperformance places it among the worst box office results of the year. The film featured a notable cast including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce, but the star power was insufficient to drive ticket sales.

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Critical reception contributed heavily to the film's poor commercial showing. Reviewers noted that while the movie had elements that might appeal to some, it failed to coalesce into a compelling whole. Gabrielle Moss of Collider described the film as having a little something to please everybody, but a whole that will likely only genuinely thrill a few. This sentiment reflected the broader critical consensus that the adaptation lacked the necessary impact to justify its substantial budget.

Napoleon Streaming Resurgence

Despite mixed reviews upon its initial release, Napoleon has found a new and substantial audience on Apple TV. The film, which starred Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, was criticized at the time for being flat, tedious, and too long. However, the home viewing experience has allowed audiences to engage with the scale and ambition of the project without the pressure of a theatrical deadline. Ross Bonaime of Collider was one of the few critics to offer a positive reception, scoring the film 8/10 and noting that few of Scott's films have had quite the level of size and ambition that Napoleon has.

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Comparing Two Directorial Ventures

The divergent fates of The Dog Stars and Napoleon highlight the varying impacts of theatrical versus streaming releases for Ridley Scott. The Dog Stars is considered one of Scott's most disappointing movies of the past few years in a box office context. Conversely, Napoleon, once considered his most underwhelming historical epic, has redeemed itself in the digital marketplace. The film's success on Apple TV demonstrates that critical panning in theaters does not always equate to permanent obscurity, especially for ambitious historical dramas that benefit from on-demand viewing.

Scott's Legacy and Future Prospects

Ridley Scott remains one of the genre's most creative minds, with a filmography that includes many historic hits. The contrast between the failure of The Dog Stars and the resurgence of Napoleon on streaming platforms underscores the evolving nature of movie consumption. While The Dog Stars struggled to find its footing with a $110 million investment, Napoleon's ability to become a top ten global hit on Apple TV after three years suggests a enduring appeal for well-crafted historical narratives. This performance may influence future distribution strategies for Scott's upcoming projects, emphasizing the importance of streaming longevity over immediate theatrical returns.