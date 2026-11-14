Ridley Scott's Last Duel Streaming Ends After Free Run

Ridley Scott's period epic The Last Duel is ending its free streaming window in the US. The film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon faces box office questions after recent flops.

Director Ridley Scott is navigating a difficult period following the underperformance of his science fiction project The Dog Stars, which grossed approximately $40 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $100 million. Despite this financial setback, that film is not the most significant commercial bomb for the filmmaker this decade. That distinction belongs to his historical epic The Last Duel, which was released five years ago with a comparable production budget.

The Last Duel Streaming Window Ends

The Last Duel is currently available for free streaming in the United States, but this promotional window is approaching its conclusion. The film serves as a high-profile example of Scott's recent theatrical challenges, marking a stark contrast to his earlier successes. The availability of the film on digital platforms offers a new opportunity for audiences to engage with the project after its initial theatrical run failed to meet financial expectations.

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Affleck And Damon Reunite On Screen And Script

The project marked a significant reunion for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, both as actors and writers. This collaboration represents their first new writing credit together since they won an Academy Award for the screenplay of the 1997 film Good Will Hunting. The two actors joined forces with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener to craft the narrative structure, which draws direct inspiration from the classic Japanese cinema film Rashoran directed by Akira Kurosawa.

Three Perspectives On The Final Duel

The narrative structure presents the same historical incident from three distinct viewpoints, allowing the audience to piece together the truth independently. Matt Damon stars as one of the three primary leads, appearing alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver. Ben Affleck plays a villainous supporting role that adds complexity to the plot. The story is based on the true account of the last recorded duel in history, a conflict fought over a woman's honor.

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Box Office Performance And Current Status

The Last Duel faced significant competition and scrutiny regarding its financial performance upon release. While The Dog Stars garnered attention for its recent losses, The Last Duel remains a major point of discussion regarding Scott's recent box office record. The film's transition to free streaming highlights the studio's strategy to recoup value through digital viewership after theatrical numbers fell short. This shift underscores the changing landscape for big-budget historical dramas in the modern market.

Impact On Ridley Scott Recent Career

The dual challenges of The Dog Stars and The Last Duel have intensified questions about the viability of Scott's recent projects. The Last Duel's current availability provides a second life for the film among home viewers, even as its theatrical legacy remains mixed. The return of Affleck and Damon to the big screen was heavily anticipated, yet the financial outcomes have been disappointing for the studio. This period marks a critical juncture in the career of one of the industry's most established directors.