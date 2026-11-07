Ridley Scott Faces Box Office Struggles as The Dog Stars Fails to Recoup Budget

Ridley Scott faces box office challenges with The Dog Stars and previous films like Napoleon and Gladiator II, but upcoming projects offer a potential comeback.

Ridley Scott's 2026 cinematic output has firmly established a challenging period for the legendary director's recent ventures into genre filmmaking. His latest science fiction feature, The Dog Stars, failed to capture significant box office traction during its theatrical run. This lackluster performance marks a difficult year for the filmmaker, whose recent returns to the genre have not set new financial records. The film eventually moved to video-on-demand platforms following its cinema release, a pattern that mirrors the industry's shifting consumption habits.

The Dog Stars stars prominent actors Josh Brolin and Jacob Elordi in a role that represents Scott's first major foray into the sci-fi genre in nearly ten years. Scott built his immense reputation as a master of science fiction through iconic classics such as Alien and Blade Runner. He remains involved with those franchises today, yet the financial performance of The Dog Stars suggests a distinct shift in audience reception compared to his earlier, highly successful works. Despite the high-profile cast and the director's storied history, the movie did not achieve the commercial success expected for a major sci-fi release.

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Prior to directing The Dog Stars, Scott focused primarily on historical epics, a strategy that has delivered mixed financial results in recent years. In 2023, he reunited with original Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix for the film Napoleon. The project carried a substantial budget of 200 million dollars but significantly underperformed at the box office. It failed to recoup its production costs during its theatrical window, highlighting the growing risks associated with high-budget historical dramas in the current streaming era.

Scott's legacy sequel Gladiator II, which cost approximately 250 million dollars to produce, faced similar initial theatrical challenges. The film grossed only 460 million dollars worldwide, falling short of the break-even point required for theatrical profitability. Despite this shortfall, Gladiator II found a second life after being added to Netflix. The movie quickly rose into the platform's top ten most-watched films, demonstrating the lucrative potential of the streaming market for big-budget titles that struggle in cinemas.

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The movie has also been part of Paramount+ streaming library since the start of 2025 and has maintained a streak of 300 days in the top ten on that service. This sustained performance indicates that while theatrical returns may be declining for certain genres, audience engagement remains robust on subscription platforms. The contrast between theatrical underperformance and streaming success defines the current landscape for Scott's major releases.

Scott has an opportunity to reassert his commercial dominance with an upcoming Treasure Island remake starring Hugh Jackman. The film is scheduled for release next year, offering a chance to change the narrative surrounding his recent box office struggles. This project comes as fans and critics debate whether the director has lost his former box office prowess. While some industry observers argue that his recent output has lacked the impact of his earlier hits, the upcoming collaboration with Jackman represents a significant chance to prove his continued relevance.

The contrast between Scott's historic achievements in science fiction and his recent struggles with historical epics defines his current career phase. The underperformance of Napoleon and Gladiator II in theaters, followed by their subsequent success on streaming platforms, indicates a changing landscape for big-budget cinema. Scott's ability to adapt to these shifts will be crucial in determining his standing in the entertainment industry for years to come. The industry watches closely to see if The Dog Stars can find similar longevity on digital platforms despite its theatrical debut.