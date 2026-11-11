Ridley Scott Returns to Sci-Fi With Treasure Island Reboot

After The Dog Stars underperformed at the box office, Ridley Scott announces a new Treasure Island film starring Hugh Jackman for November release.

Ridley Scott is set to return to the director's chair in November with a reboot of Treasure Island. This upcoming project marks his first major directing assignment since The Dog Stars failed to meet financial expectations. The veteran filmmaker continues to drive significant activity in the science fiction and adventure genres despite recent commercial setbacks.

The Dog Stars Box Office Performance

Scott recently returned to sci-fi after nearly ten years away from the genre with The Dog Stars. The film featured widely known stars including Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, and Margaret Qualley. Despite this high-profile cast, the movie eked out only $39 million at the box office. The budget for the film was never publicly disclosed but was reported to be anywhere between $75 million and $100 million. This disparity makes it a total box office disaster for the production.

Also read Ridley Scott Misses Governors Awards Due to Health Recovery

Treasure Island Production Timeline

Scott is not taking time to reevaluate after the woeful performance of The Dog Stars. He is returning to the screen next November for a Treasure Island reboot starring Hugh Jackman as the titular pirate. The movie is expected to begin shooting early next year. This schedule leaves a tight window to hit its scheduled release date in November. The rapid turnaround indicates Scott's continued productivity and willingness to take on new challenges immediately.

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Scott Free Production Involvement

In this later stage of his career, Ridley Scott isn't directing as many movies as he once was. He remains involved in projects across the board through his Scott Free production banner. For example, it has been almost ten years since Scott directed his last Alien project, Alien: Covenant. However, he produced the last few franchise installments such as Alien: Romulus and Alien: Earth. This shift highlights his evolving role from sole director to executive producer and creative overseer.

Alien: Earth Season Two Delay

Alien: Earth premiered back in 2024 and was a massive hit with critics and audiences. Written and created by Fargo scribe Noah Hawley, the show prompted FX to bring it back for Season 2. Production on Alien: Earth Season 2 kicked off earlier this year. While there was an initial wave of optimism that the show would return before the end of 2026, it can now be safely assumed that it won't be released until 2027. This delay contrasts with the accelerated timeline for the Treasure Island reboot.