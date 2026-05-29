Ridley Scott is returning to directing feature films with The Dog Stars, a new sci-fi movie starring Jacob Elordi opposite Josh Brolin. The film was previously delayed until the end of August to give the post-production team more time. Scott's last feature film was Gladiator II, a legacy sequel to Russell Crowe's Gladiator. He also produced and directed a new Apple TV series, Dope Thief, which earned positive reception on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans will return to theaters this year to watch a new Ridley Scott -directed sci-fi movie, The Dog Stars , starring Jacob Elordi opposite Josh Brolin . The film was previously lined up to premiere in March but was delayed until the end of August to give the post-production team more time.

Ridley Scott didn't direct any new movies in 2025, but 2024 saw him return to one of the most famous movie worlds of his career with the release of Gladiator II, the legacy sequel to Russell Crowe's Gladiator. While Scott didn't direct any feature films in 2025, he did produce and direct a new Apple TV series, Dope Thief, which stars recent Oscar nominee Wagner Moura.

The show is a miniseries, meaning it was never planned for it to receive a second season, but that hasn't stopped fans from rewatching the show. Dope Thief earned scores of 83% from critics and 86% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the positive reception has only further driven the demand for another season through the roof. The show was written and created for TV by Peter Craig, who also came up with the story for Gladiator II.

Ridley Scott's return to directing feature films is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see what he has in store for them with The Dog Stars. The film is set to premiere at the end of August, and fans are counting down the days until they can see it on the big screen. In the meantime, fans can catch up on Dope Thief, which is still one of Apple TV's top 10 most-watched titles around the world.

The show's success has only added to the excitement surrounding Ridley Scott's return to directing feature films, and fans are eagerly awaiting The Dog Stars to see what he has in store for them next





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Ridley Scott The Dog Stars Jacob Elordi Josh Brolin Gladiator II Dope Thief

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