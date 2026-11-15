Ridley Scott Plans Alien Franchise Reboot While Ignoring Blade Runner 2049

Director Ridley Scott intends to produce a new Alien entry that supersedes Alien: Romulus. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series officially disregards the 2017 film.

Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott has announced his intention to return to the Alien franchise for a new production, marking a significant shift in the sci-fi series' direction. This planned project aims to effectively supersede the narrative established in the franchise's most recent theatrical release, Alien: Romulus, which Scott did not direct. The announcement confirms earlier reports from earlier this year regarding his interest in revisiting the universe he originally created. By positioning this new effort as a continuation or reimagining, Scott is effectively bypassing the continuity established by other directors in recent years. This move signals a definitive end to the current storyline arc and resets the creative compass for the iconic horror property. The decision underscores his enduring influence over the intellectual property despite his limited direct involvement in its recent installments.

Blade Runner 2099 Ignored Sequel Continuity

The upcoming Prime Video limited series Blade Runner 2099 explicitly ignores the events of the 2017 reboot film Blade Runner 2049. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer on this new series, which reimagines his neo-noir sci-fi universe that originated in the 1980s. This creative choice mirrors his previous tendency to disregard sequels to his own classic works when continuing the narrative. By establishing Blade Runner 2099 as a standalone entity, the producers are freeing the franchise from the box office pressures and critical reception associated with the Ryan Gosling-led predecessor. This approach allows for a fresh start that does not require reconciling plot points or character arcs from the 2017 film. It represents a strategic pivot to leverage the original film's legacy without being constrained by its commercial outcome.

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Scott Criticizes Blade Runner 2049 Performance

Ridley Scott has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, describing the movie as too slow and too long. He claimed that he wrote most of the screenplay for the film himself, despite directing it under the guidance of Denis Villeneuve. The film featured Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard, alongside Ryan Gosling in the lead role of the new protagonist. Produced on a reported budget of approximately $180 million, the movie grossed nearly $290 million worldwide. This financial return was deemed insufficient to justify the high production costs, effectively halting immediate plans for further sequels. Scott's criticism of the pacing and runtime suggests a fundamental creative disagreement with the execution of his vision in the modern era.

Alien: Covenant Box Office Disappointment

Scott's 2017 directorial effort Alien: Covenant faced similar financial challenges upon its release. The film earned about $40 million less at the worldwide box office compared to its predecessor. Released in the same year as Blade Runner 2049, both movies served to grind their respective franchises to a halt due to underwhelming commercial performance. Despite the lower earnings, Scott has indicated that he remains satisfied with Alien: Covenant enough to continue its narrative in future projects. This stands in contrast to his stance on the Blade Runner sequel, highlighting a selective approach to franchise continuity. The financial data indicates that modern audiences were less willing to support mid-budget sci-fi sequels during this period.

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Future Implications for Franchise Direction

The dual announcements regarding the Alien and Blade Runner universes reveal a broader strategy of narrative reset by the original creator. By ignoring recent sequels, Scott retains the ability to craft stories that align strictly with his original artistic intent. This method avoids the complexity of integrating disparate creative visions from different directors and writers. For the Alien franchise, this means audiences can expect a story that potentially recontextualizes earlier events or ignores them entirely. Similarly, Blade Runner 2099 offers a clean slate for exploring the world without the baggage of the 2017 film's reception. This approach prioritizes creative purity over franchise continuity, a rare move in modern Hollywood blockbusters. It signals a willingness to disrupt established timelines to serve a specific directorial vision.

Market Context and Strategic Timing

These developments occur against a backdrop of shifting audience preferences for established sci-fi franchises. The financial data from 2017 serves as a cautionary tale for studios regarding the limits of sequel fatigue. By resetting these narratives, producers hope to recapture the magic of the original films without the constraints of accumulated lore. The involvement of Scott as a producer rather than just a director allows him to oversee the creative direction without the burdens of daily filming. This structure enables him to enforce his vision more strictly than in previous collaborations. The strategy aims to balance nostalgia for the original universes with the need for fresh, accessible storytelling. It remains to be seen whether audiences will embrace these resets or prefer the continuity of recent entries.