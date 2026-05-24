Ridley Scott News and Projects in 2025

This text provides information on the director Ridley Scott's activities in 2025, including the return of his sci-fi series, Alien: Earth, and his upcoming film, The Dog Stars, which marks his return to the genre after several years. The passage also mentions the release date and other details for Gladiator II, a pale legacy sequel.

2025 was a quiet year for Ridley Scott as a director as he only directed one episode of the crime thriller show, Dope Thief , and his last feature film was the polarizing sequel, Gladiator II, in 2024.

However, 2025 is also significant as Scott will return to the big screen with a new movie, The Dog Stars, which marks his return to the sci-fi genre after the Alien: Covenant film in 2017. The release date for The Dog Stars is August 28.

Other notable projects include the upcoming Season 2 of Alien: Earth, which was renewed by FX and is expected to return to streaming in early 2025, and the Collider Quiz about survival in fictional dystopian universes





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Ridley Scott Apple TV Dope Thief TV Series The Dog Stars Sci-Fi Genre Film Apple TV Shows Alien: Earth Season 2 FX Gladiator II Collider Quiz

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