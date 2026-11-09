Ridley Scott Misses Governors Awards Due to Health Recovery

Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott receives an Honorary Oscar at the Academy's 17th annual Governors Awards but will accept the honor remotely from London due to recent medical advice.

Ridley Scott, the renowned 88-year-old director based in London, will not attend the Academy Governors Awards ceremony in person this year. The legendary filmmaker recently underwent a minor medical procedure that has necessitated a period of rest and recovery away from travel.

Ridley Scott Accepts Honorary Oscar Remotely

Scott will accept the Honorary Award remotely through a prerecorded speech that organizers have prepared for the event. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is scheduled to present this prestigious honor at its 17th annual Governors Awards on Sunday. Scott recorded his acceptance address last week, ensuring his message would be delivered despite his physical absence from Los Angeles.

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Academy Honors Scott and Supporting Artists

The ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood will honor multiple industry titans beyond Scott. Actress Glenn Close and Disney animator Floyd Norman are set to receive honorary Oscars during the gala. Additionally, producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will be presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for their consistent excellence in producing high-quality motion pictures.

Family Attends While Scott Recovers in London

Although Scott remains in London, his absence will not prevent his family from celebrating the significant occasion. His wife, children, and grandchildren are all expected to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles to represent him. Scott's medical team explicitly advised him against flying while he continues to recover, making the journey from the United Kingdom to Hollywood medically inadvisable at this time.

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No Details Provided on Medical Procedure

Organizers and Scott's representatives have not disclosed any further specific details regarding the nature of the medical procedure or his current condition. The focus remains on his gradual recovery rather than the specifics of the treatment. This decision ensures that the legendary director can prioritize his health while still being recognized for his lifetime contributions to cinema through the recorded acceptance speech.

A Decades-Long Legacy in Hollywood Cinema

Scott's career spans nearly five decades, beginning with his directorial debut with The Duellists in 1977. He subsequently established himself as one of Hollywood's leading filmmakers with groundbreaking works such as Alien and Blade Runner. His extensive filmography also includes major hits like Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, American Gangster, and The Martian.

Academy Recognition and Upcoming Projects

Scott has received four individual Oscar nominations throughout his career but has never won a competitive Academy Award. He earned Best Director nominations for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and Black Hawk Down, and received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on The Martian. His films have collectively received 45 Academy Award nominations and secured nine wins. He is currently working on Gladiator II, further cementing his enduring relevance in the industry.