Ridley Scott Is Bringing Pirates Back With Hugh Jackman and ‘Treasure Island’

The director of 'Alien' and 'Gladiator' is teaming up with the Wolverine actor to adapt the classic novel.

, you’d assume he’s made every kind of movie there is, but that’s not the case. He’s even made multiple movies set on boats, but none of them had pirates in them.

No, Ridley Scott has never made a pirate movie, but soon, he’ll do just that by adapting an all-time classic.will star as Long John Silver. Apparently, the package is going out to all the major movie studios this week to see who wants to make it.is coming out via Disney’s 20th Century branch, and that team got a first look at the pitch. But, because Disney is still working on, it didn’t want another major pirate movie competing in-house.

It will, however, be competing from another studio, though, and with a script and star already attached, you have to assume things will come together quicker than that newbasically defined the language of what we know as a pirate story. So many of the tropes and characters we see in movies across generations gained notoriety from this story and its various adaptations.

The novel is about a young man named Jim Hawkins who teams up with a group of men to find a secret treasure, only for one of those men—Long John Silver—to commit mutiny and attempt to steal the treasure for himself. I Wore a Smart Fart Wearable for Three Days.

Here’s What I LearnedThe ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Moment Designed for You to Gawk at Hugh Jackman’s Chiseled Body Is Now an Action FigureHugh Jackman Says ‘It Doesn’t Feel Like the End’ for Wolverine





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