Ridley Scott & Hugh Jackman Officially Adapting 143-Year-Old Action-Adventure Novel

Hugh Jackman and Ridley Scott are teaming up.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Hugh Jackman and Ridley Scott are teaming up for the ultimate adventure.

Scott is adapting the 143-year-old novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, with Jackman set to star as the iconic Long John Silver, Deadline reports. Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne is on board as the screenwriter and will also serve as a producer with Scott and Michael Pruss. A studio is not attached to Treasure Island yet, but 20th Century Studios has already passed on the project.

Since the Disney-owned company already has Pirates of the Caribbean in its roster, executives didn't want a similar franchise in the works, even though Disney has released adaptations of this exact novel in the past. Other major studios are expected to express interest, though. Scott's version will be a new interpretation of the beloved pirate story, which centers on Jim Hawkins as he comes across a map that will lead him to buried treasure.

He sets out on an adventure, but pirates, including the infamous Long John Silver, attempt to stop him in his tracks. Stevenson published Treasure Island in 1883, and the novel went on to become a major bestseller and a classic in the literary world.

Treasure Island has been adapted numerous times over the years, including Disney's 1950 film, an animated version from Warner Bros. in 1973, Muppet Treasure Island in 1996 and the 2002 animated film Treasure Planet, which is a sci-fi take on the classic story. On the small screen, TNT aired its own version in 1990; there was also a miniseries adaptation from the British network Sky1.

Meanwhile, the 2014-2017 TV series Black Sails, which aired for four seasons on Starz and was produced by Michael Bay, is a prequel to Treasure Island. Jackman is best known for starring in such films as the X-Men franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine, Les Misérables, Real Steel, Australia and The Greatest Showman, and stage productions of Sunset Boulevard, Oklahoma! , Carousel, The Boy from Oz and The Music Man.

Over the past year, he starred in the musical biopic Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson and the comedy The Sheep Detectives. Jackman can next be seen playing the titular role in the thriller The Death of Robin Hood, which comes out June 19. The award-winning Scott is one of the most successful directors of all time, having helmed such major films as Thelma & Louise, Alien, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Blade Runner and The Martian.

His next project is the Jacob Elordi-starring post-apocalyptic movie The Dog Stars, which will be released in theaters on August 28. Now Hugh Jackman and Ridley Scott are teaming up for the first time on a brand-new adaptation of the classic novel Treasure Island. As it's still in the early stages of development, the rest of the cast has not been revealed yet and a release date hasn't been announced.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Jackman To Star In 'Treasure Island' Movie From Ridley ScottHugh Jackman is attached to the 'Treasure Island' package with Ridley Scott directing and 'Adolescence's Jack Thorne writing.

Read more »

Ridley Scott and Hugh Jackman Set Sail for Treasure Island Adaptation in Search of StudioDirector Ridley Scott and actor Hugh Jackman are collaborating on a new film adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, with Jackman playing Long John Silver. The project was initially pitched to 20th Century Fox, now part of Disney, but was declined due to potential competition with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The film is now seeking another studio to produce this nautical adventure.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman to Play Pirate Long John Silver in ‘Treasure Island’ Movie Directed by Ridley ScottHugh Jackman is set to play pirate Long John Silver in Ridley Scott's 'Treasure Island' movie. Jack Thorne penned the script.

Read more »

Ridley Scott Is Bringing Pirates Back With Hugh Jackman and ‘Treasure Island’The director of 'Alien' and 'Gladiator' is teaming up with the Wolverine actor to adapt the classic novel.

Read more »