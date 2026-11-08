Ridley Scott Dislikes Alien: Romulus, Wants to Continue Own Alien Narrative

Director Ridley Scott expresses dissatisfaction with Alien: Romulus and plans to revive his unfinished Alien: Covenant storyline, complicating the franchise's future.

Director Ridley Scott has voiced strong disapproval of the latest entry in the Alien franchise, signaling his intent to return to the narrative threads he began developing years ago. This declaration comes shortly after the release of his own post-apocalyptic film, The Dog Stars, which starred Jacob Elordi and failed to recoup its substantial production costs.

The Dog Stars grossed approximately $40 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $100 million. Despite the underperformance of this new release, Scott has announced plans to revisit the science fiction universe he helped create in the 1970s, specifically targeting storylines from Alien: Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Also read Ridley Scott's 2008 Spy Thriller Body of Lies Fades From Public Memory

Scott Criticizes Romulus Success

Fede Alvarez recently directed Alien: Romulus, which proved to be a massive commercial success by grossing $350 million worldwide against a budget of $80 million. The film also received excellent critical reviews, leading to the announcement of a sequel. However, Alvarez later revealed he would not return to direct the follow-up film, leaving the franchise at a crossroads.

Despite the clear audience and critical reception of Alvarez's film, Scott described Alien: Romulus as merely "okay" during a recent interview. This dismissive comment suggests a significant disconnect between the current direction of the franchise and the original creator's vision for the series.

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Prometheus and Covenant Context

Scott's interest in returning to the franchise is rooted in his previous directorial contributions to the series. Prometheus grossed more than $400 million globally, establishing a strong financial foundation for the expanded universe. However, the subsequent film, Alien: Covenant, underperformed significantly with around $240 million in global box office revenue.

The financial failure of Alien: Covenant effectively halted the franchise for a period of time. It was not until the release of Alien: Romulus that the series appeared to be resurrected and regain momentum. Scott's desire to erase the recent events and return to his earlier narrative arc raises questions about the continuity of the franchise.

Franchise Future Uncertainty

The announcement of Scott's intentions to revisit his unfinished storylines creates uncertainty regarding the future direction of the Alien series. With the current sequel to Alien: Romulus still in development but lacking a confirmed director, the franchise may face a strategic pivot.

Scott expressed similar reservations about Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, indicating a pattern of dissatisfaction with recent reinterpretations of his intellectual properties. The movie Blade Runner 2049 was recently added to a free streaming platform, further highlighting the shifting landscape of his older works.

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Impact on Upcoming Projects

The conflicting visions between Scott and the current creative team behind Alien: Romulus may influence the development of upcoming projects. Stakeholders must now navigate the tension between the successful reboot direction established by Alvarez and Scott's desire to continue his original narrative.

Industry observers are closely monitoring how these creative differences will be resolved. The franchise currently stands at a pivotal moment, with the potential for significant changes to its storytelling approach and future film schedule depending on how these conflicting directions are managed by studio executives and creative producers.