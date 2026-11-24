The creative partnership between Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe ended following the commercial failure of Robin Hood, with no involvement in the recent Gladiator sequel.

Director Ridley Scott and actor Russell Crowe have officially concluded their decade-long professional relationship, a collaboration that began with massive acclaim and ended in commercial disappointment. The pair's creative journey started with the 2000 epic Gladiator, a film that secured Best Picture and Best Actor Oscars for their efforts. Despite the initial triumph, their partnership dissolved after the release of Robin Hood, a project that failed to resonate with audiences or critics.

Collaboration Ends With Robin Hood

The final film produced by the Scott and Crowe duo was Robin Hood, which significantly underperformed at the box office while receiving poor critical reception. This failure marked the definitive end of their partnership, as subsequent plans for a Marco Pierre White biopic fell apart without their involvement. The duo did not work together again, leaving their professional association incomplete after more than two decades since their last joint theatrical release.

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Gladiator Sequel Excludes Original Star

Gladiator II was eventually released over twenty years after the original film, yet Russell Crowe had no involvement in the production. The actor has publicly dismissed the sequel on multiple occasions, indicating a clear distance from the franchise that defined his career. Ridley Scott directed the follow-up, but the absence of Crowe highlights the complete separation that occurred after their previous projects stalled.

Robin Hood Film Legacy Struggles

The intellectual property surrounding Robin Hood has faced consistent challenges in the cinematic market, despite numerous attempts to revitalize it. A 2018 version starring Taron Egerton, inspired by the Assassin's Creed franchise, grossed approximately $85 million against a reported budget of $100 million. This film currently holds a dismal 15% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting widespread critical disdain.

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Recent Box Office Disappointments

More recent entries in the Robin Hood genre have fared even worse financially. Earlier this year, Hugh Jackman starred in The Death of Robin Hood, a production that grossed less than $10 million against a reported budget of $20 million. Just weeks later, Paul Greengrass directed The Uprising, which delivered a virtually identical box office performance, further cementing the genre's commercial instability.

Long Term Impact On Creative Teams

The divergence between Scott and Crowe illustrates the fragility of high-profile creative partnerships in the film industry. While Gladiator remains a landmark achievement, the subsequent struggles with Robin Hood and the franchise sequels have shaped their individual career paths. Scott continues to direct major productions, while Crowe has focused on other roles, leaving the original team dynamic a thing of the past for now.