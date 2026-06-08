Ridley Scott and Hugh Jackman Set Sail for Treasure Island Adaptation in Search of Studio

Director Ridley Scott and actor Hugh Jackman are collaborating on a new film adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, with Jackman playing Long John Silver. The project was initially pitched to 20th Century Fox, now part of Disney, but was declined due to potential competition with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The film is now seeking another studio to produce this nautical adventure.

Renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott is venturing into uncharted waters with a new cinematic project, teaming up with acclaimed actor Hugh Jackman for a high-seas adventure.

The collaboration aims to adapt the timeless classic Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, with Jackman set to portray the legendary pirate Long John Silver. This fresh take on the beloved tale is currently in search of a studio partner to bring the story to life. Scott, known for his long-standing relationship with 20th Century Fox, initially pitched the project to his former home base.

However, with the studio now under the vast Disney umbrella, concerns arose about potential conflict with Disney's own Pirates of the Caribbean franchise-a series the company plans to continue or reboot. As a result, the Treasure Island adaptation was turned down, leaving the project to seek a new harbor among rival studios. The story highlights the intricate dynamics of Hollywood, where legacy franchises often cast long shadows over similar-themed projects, forcing filmmakers to navigate complex corporate landscapes.

Despite this setback, Scott and Jackman's pairing promises a compelling reimagining of Stevenson's narrative, blending Scott's masterful directorial vision with Jackman's charismatic performance. The industry now watches closely to see which studio will take the helm on this ambitious seafaring saga, as both creators continue to prove their enduring appeal and ability to draw audiences into epic adventures





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Ridley Scott Hugh Jackman Treasure Island Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson Film Adaptation Studio Disney Pirates Of The Caribbean

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