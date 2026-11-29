Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale discuss Devo’s Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade performance, New York roots, and the enduring appeal of “Whip It.'

Macy’s’ milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade got a do-over on Saturday after Mother Nature rained out the celebration scheduled for Thanksgiving Day .

For New Wave band, the delay offered a rest before whipping up some holiday magic. The band would be performing the 1980 hit “Whip It” as part of Geico’s first-ever Thanksgiving Day parade float: Road Trip to The Parade.

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The float — which featured the insurance company’s iconic characters Gecko, the Caveman, Caleb the “Hump Day” Camel, and Maxwell the Pig — was part of a campaign dubbed “How 15 percent Saved Christmas,” a two-minute stop-motion film made with handcrafted felt puppets. Devo’s own road trip to the parade began nearly 50 years ago. In 1977, the band first performed in New York City at legendary club Max’s Kansas City.