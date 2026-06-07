‘Ridiculous’: Knicks’ Josh Hart Speaks Out Against Skyrocketing NBA Finals Ticket Prices in New York

The get-in price for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden is over $6,000. Knicks wing Josh Hart thinks that’s a shame.

Knicks wing Josh Hart called out the wild ticket prices ahead of the NBA Finals games at Madison Square Garden in New York. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Rarely is any NBA Finals ticket cheap, but Games 3 and 4 between the Knicks and Spurs at New York’s Madison Square Garden are especially unfriendly to the middle-class fan.

As of publication, the get-in price for Monday’s Game 3—the first NBA Finals game at MSG since 1999—is well over $6,000. Game 4, a potential championship-clincher at home for the Knicks on Wednesday if they win Monday, is even more absurd, with the minimum price at the major secondary markets over $13,000. New Yorkers online have worn the sky-high prices as a badge of honor, knowing full well that they wouldn’t be able to afford a single ticket themselves.

The playoffs have also seenin Philadelphia, Cleveland and even San Antonio in droves; for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals on the road, the costs of flights, hotels and tickets in Texas added up to less than a single ticket to a Madison Square Garden game. , however. During a Sunday press conference ahead of Game 3, Knicks’ do-it-all wing Josh Hart, a blue-collar player on the court, bemoaned that the average fan has been thoroughly priced out.

"I wish the ticket prices weren't as crazy as they are. A lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren't able to get into the building. $7K, $8K is ridiculous.

"“The environment, atmosphere is going to be electric, obviously, and we’re happy that we’re at home and we have at our back. I kind of wish the ticket prices weren’t as crazy as they are. I feel like a lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and unfortunately aren’t able to get into the building with the cheapest ticket seven, eight thousand dollars, so—that’s ridiculous..

The atmosphere at MSG will be wild no matter what, but it is a shame that so many are being boxed out by the price, even if it is a market-based issue inflated by the Knicks’ two-plus decades of struggles since their last Finals appearance. As the Finals head to MSG with New York up 2–0, there’s no guarantee that this series heads back to San Antonio for Game 5, and given the prices on the secondary market, Knicks intend to help their team close it out in four.

If the series is extended by at least a game and Knicks fans want the chance to see their team play , it looks that it will once again be much cheaper to take a trip to San Antonio than to spend money on Games 3 and 4 at MSG. Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team.

He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.





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