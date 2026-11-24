Shanghai Golden Goblet winner Ridham Janve brings his dark comedy 'Goodbye Mr D'Mello' to the WAVES Co-Production Market, exploring themes of mortality and modern gossip in a Goan village.

Shanghai Golden Goblet Winner Ridham Janve Stages a Goan Village Death Watch in ‘Goodbye Mr D’Mello’ at WAVES Film Bazaar, whose “Hunter’s Moon” won the Golden Goblet Award for best screenplay at the Shanghai International Film Festival this year, is bringing “Goodbye Mr D’Mello,” a dark comedy set in a Goan village, to the Co-Production Market at The film centers on an elderly professor who announces on his village WhatsApp group that he knows exactly when he is going to die, setting off a series of absurd reactions within the community.

Through a colorful ensemble of characters, the film explores human curiosity, superstition, gossip, greed, faith and our uneasy relationship with mortality. AI Films From Kerala to the Andaman Islands Set for WIF India x Google Flow Filmathon, Screen at IFFI Goa “Living in Goa, I have been fascinated by the peculiarities of its social life, its people, humor and contradictions,” says Janve, who developed the screenplay with Goan journalist and writer Mayabhushan Nagvenkar.

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“There is also something fascinating about how traditional village gossip has found new life through WhatsApp and social media. It is also both amusing and disturbing about how easily another person’s private life can become a public spectacle. ” Janve’s debut feature, “The Gold-Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain,” premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam . His second, “Hunter’s Moon,” premiered in Shanghai.

The film is being produced by Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar through Khan & Kumar Media, alongside Nagvenkar through Mountain Motion Pictures, Janve’s production company. This is the producers’ second collaboration with Janve, following “Hunter’s Moon. ” Kumar says, “We admire the passion and honesty of Ridham’s filmmaking.

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His first two features grew from years of close engagement with the Gaddi community in the Himalayas, and we have witnessed first-hand the care he takes to create worlds that feel genuinely lived-in.

‘Goodbye Mr D’Mello’ is very different in tone, but equally personal. ” Khan & Kumar Media’s recent productions include “Sonsi” ; “Songs of Forgotten Trees” ; “Lovers in the Blue Night” ; and “The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb” . The producers plan to fund the film through co-producers, private financiers and institutional support.

“Our production approach is lean and financially disciplined, drawing on existing locations, local resources and talent in Goa while maintaining the film’s creative ambitions,” says Kumar. Pre-production and shooting are planned for the first quarter of 2027. At Film Bazaar, the producers are looking to close the remaining financing and bring together creative and technical partners.

“Beyond financing, we hope to build relationships with international collaborators, sales agents and distributors who can help the film reach audiences beyond India,” says Kumar. Quentin Tarantino Play ‘The Popinjay Cavalier,’ Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, to Open on West End in March Seth Rogen Says Brad Pitt and ‘12 Years a Slave’ Cast Would Visit ‘This Is the End’ Set to ‘Perk Up’ Because They Were ‘in a Bummed-Out Headspace’ While FilmingSanjay Gupta, Indian Director of ‘Kaante’ and ‘Zinda,’ Dies at 59