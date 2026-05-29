Ridgeview High School teacher arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages, photos to student: sheriff says

A Ridgeview High School teacher was arrested and placed on administrative leave after Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigators said he sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to a student on social media.

Local News– A Ridgeview High School teacher was arrested and placed on administrative leave after Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigators said he sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to a student on social media.

The sheriff’s office and Clay County District Schools received a report on May 19 that a student at Ridgeview High School received inappropriate social media messages from a teacher at the school, according to CCSO.

‘Deeply concerning’: Baldwin Middle-Senior High teacher arrested, accused of a charge involving student Detectives determined that he began communicating with the student earlier this year on a social media platform. In the days leading up to the report, CCSO said Suarez sent sexually explicit photographs and messages to the student. Suarez was arrested on Friday on six counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor and one count of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

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